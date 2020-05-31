Delhi Cops Die with Covid Infection. Kejriwal Responsible for Delhi Deaths

Kejriwal has quickly opened the entire city to allow construction and commercial activity because there is a huge opportunity of corruption in such projects.

By Rakesh Raman

Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal – who is running one of the most criminal governments in India – has been saying that people should live with the coronavirus (Covid-19) infection in the city.

But as expected a number of people are dying every day because of Kejriwal’s reckless decision to open the city amid widespread death and destruction. The cases and deaths are increasing rapidly after Kejriwal lifted the lockdown restrictions on May 18.

New reports reveal that Delhi Police has lost two more Covid-infected policemen – Assistant Sub-Inspectors Vikram and Shesh Mani Pandey – today (May 31). Earlier, a constable Amit Rana had reportedly died of coronavirus.

“We pay homage to two members of our family, ASI Vikram and ASI Shesh Mani Pandey, who made the greatest sacrifice in this fight against Covid,” Delhi Police tweeted today.

Clearly, Kejriwal is responsible for these and other deaths that are taking place in the city. While Delhi is among the worst-affected cities of India, Kejriwal’s is telling blatant lies about Covid cases, deaths, and healthcare facilities in the city.

Although Delhi was never locked down seriously, Kejriwal has quickly opened the entire city to allow construction and commercial activity because there is a huge opportunity of corruption in such projects.

Kejriwal’s political colleagues and Delhi bureaucrats are so corrupt that they can’t breathe without bribes. In the recent Delhi election, Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had fielded 36 of the 70 candidates who have serious charges against them. AAP had the maximum number of candidates who are involved in criminal cases.

Now, the criminality of Kejriwal and his government is increasing to virtually commit manslaughter by relaxing the lockdown restrictions. While people in Delhi are openly defying social-distancing and face-masking guidelines, the Covid infection is killing residents in almost every street of Delhi.

If Kejriwal and his corrupt colleagues are not arrested and jailed immediately, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to die with coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a new research report: “DEATH AND DECEPTION: Research Report on Coronavirus Disaster in Delhi” reveals the extent of data deception and false claims being made by the government.

The report also recommends a series of steps that the Delhi Government can take to handle the Covid crisis effectively. You can download the report which is also given below in digital format.

