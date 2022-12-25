Directionless Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress Enters New Delhi

As Congress does not have a political leader of a good stature, the beleaguered party also lacks communications skills.

By Rakesh Raman

The Bharat Jodo Yatra (or Unite India March) of the defunct Congress party has reached New Delhi, which is the most polluted national capital in the world.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra since September 7, 2022 from Kanyakumari. The Yatra – which is criss-crossing aimlessly different cities and towns of India – is supposed to cover over 3,500 kilometers to reach Kashmir in 5 months.

A couple of days ago, the government of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi had asked Congress to suspend its foot march as there are new reports of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the country.

However, Congress decided to ignore the Covid warning and its Yatra entered Delhi on the morning of December 24. As its name suggests, the Bharat Jodo Yatra inter alia aims to end the atmosphere of religious animosity in the country.

However, so far there is no indication that it will unite people who belong to different religions. Hatred between communities is persisting and rather increasing. After observing the Yatra, it appears that an unruly crowd is running helter-skelter on the roads in a veritable stampede organized by Congress.

God only knows who these people are who walk with Rahul Gandhi. But the possibility can’t be ruled out that they are either Congress workers who are forced to participate in the Yatra or hirelings who are paid to build this razzmatazz.

The biggest problem, however, is with the Congress’s communications team. As Congress does not have a political leader of a good stature, the beleaguered party also lacks communications skills.

The party’s communications department – if it exists – is dormant for all practical purposes. Rahul Gandhi often blames media outlets that do not give coverage to Congress’s stories.

However, the party’s own content platforms – including the Bharat Jodo Yatra website and social media channels – exist as dilapidated ruins that fail to communicate Congress’s points of view on different issues that the party wants to highlight.

There is hardly any meaningful interaction with the social media posts that Congress releases everyday. As a loser, Rahul Gandhi keeps cursing PM Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the extreme misery that Indians are facing.

But Congress could never offer its own solutions to overcome the unprecedented inflation, corruption, unemployment, hate, and injustice persisting in the Modi regime.

If Congress has no remedy to provide relief to the aggrieved people, it should not expect any success in the political arena. Then obviously Modi and BJP will continue to win elections and Rahul Gandhi will have to plan another Yatra after Congress’s defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

