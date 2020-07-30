India Releases New Education Policy after 34 Years

India’s Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhariyal has said Wednesday that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will bring transformational reforms in school and higher education systems in the country.

Speaking at media briefing in New Delhi after the Cabinet gave its approval to the New Education Policy 2020 on Wednesday, the HRD Minister said that the NEP was drawn up after the largest consultation and discussion process of its kind in the country.

The Minister added that 225,000 suggestions received after the draft was placed in public domain for consultations. He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Cabinet for granting approval to the NEP 2020.

[ Also Read: How to Produce Employable Workforce in India ]

Nishank said that the new policy will play an important role in creating new India. The Minister congratulated all the students, teachers, parents, and all stakeholders for the New Education Policy and called it a historic moment for the country.

He further said that this policy will bring transformational reforms in both school and higher education sectors. He said that NEP 2020 will ensure universal access to high-quality early childhood care and education across India. “We will focus on developing social capacities, sensitivity, good behaviour, ethics, teamwork, and cooperation among children through a joyful pedagogy,” he added.

This is the first education policy of the 21st century and replaces the thirty-four year old National Policy on Education (NPE), 1986.