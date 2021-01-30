Justin Trudeau Asked to Condemn Govt Violence on Indian Farmers

Jagmeet Singh fails to understand that such hollow condemnation statements against the excesses of the Modi government are falling on deaf ears.

By Rakesh Raman

As the Indian government headed by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi has unleashed terror on protesting farmers, global leaders are expressing their deep anguish and concern.

In a series of condemnation statements against the Modi government, a new petition is urging Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to condemn the Indian government’s violence against farmers.

Launched by a leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party and MP Jagmeet Singh, the online petition argues that the Indian government’s use of violence on farmers protesting mass privatization of the agricultural sector is appalling.

“I am deeply concerned about the violence against farmers in India. Those calling to harm farmers must be held accountable and the right to peaceful protest must be protected. I am calling on Justin Trudeau to condemn the violence, immediately,” Jagmeet Singh tweeted Saturday (January 30) along with his video.

But Jagmeet Singh fails to understand that such hollow condemnation statements from the local as well as world community against the excesses of the Modi government are falling on deaf ears.

In the absence of any punitive action against Modi and his party colleagues, the human rights violations and crimes against humanity being committed by the Modi government are increasing. Jagmeet Singh must realize that mere statements without consequences have no effect.

In fact, along with other global leaders, Justin Trudeau has already condemned the violence on Indian farmers and he said in November last year that Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest. But Trudeau’s ineffective statement had no effect on the autocratic Modi government and the atrocities against peaceful farmers have only increased.

Recently, British Labour Party MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi sent a letter, signed by over 100 MPs and Lords, to PM Boris Johnson on the ongoing farmers’ protests in India, asking him to raise this matter with PM Modi.

I am deeply concerned about the violence against farmers in India Those calling to harm farmers must be held accountable and the right to peaceful protest must be protected I am calling on Justin Trudeau to condemn the violence, immediately Join me: https://t.co/lNairgWw2L pic.twitter.com/r6QvXcWwsU — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) January 29, 2021

Dhesi has also released a video in Punjabi language in which he has revealed how the Indian farmers have faced brute force unleashed on them by the Indian police and security forces. But still Modi government’s violent actions against farmers and their families have not stopped.

Now, the Modi government is using complicit police and local goons to terrorize the Indian farmers – mostly Sikh farmers from Punjab – who have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi against the contentious farm laws introduced by the Modi government.

Since the state excesses on Indian citizens are increasing under the dictatorial regime of Modi, Jagmeet Singh and other world leaders must take punitive actions against Modi and his accomplices instead of issuing some meaningless statements.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.