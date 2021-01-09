British MPs Raise Concern Over Police Brutality on Indian Farmers

The letter demands a speedy resolution to the current deadlock and also for the democratic human right of citizens to peacefully protest.

By Rakesh Raman

As the Indian government headed by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi has been using force on protesting farmers, a large number of British lawmakers have raised concern.

British Labour Party MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi has sent a letter, signed by over 100 MPs and Lords, to PM Boris Johnson on the ongoing farmers’ protests in India, asking him to raise this matter with PM Modi.

Dhesi has also released a video in Punjabi language in which he has revealed how the Indian farmers have faced brute force unleashed on them by the Indian police and security forces.

Really grateful to the 100+ MPs and Lords who signed cross-party letter to the Prime Minister, given huge concerns for the peaceful India #FarmersProtest. Boris Johnson must raise with Indian PM, expressing hopes of speedy resolution to current deadlock.#Punjabi ਪੰਜਾਬੀ version pic.twitter.com/jxYUd31UbB — Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP (@TanDhesi) January 8, 2021

“Many constituents, especially those emanating from the Punjab and other parts of India, were horrified to see footage of water cannon, tear gas and brute force being used against hundreds of thousands of peacefully protesting farmers,” the letter addressed to PM Boris Johnson stated.

Great that over 100 MPs and Lords signed cross-party letter to the Prime Minister, given our serious concerns for the peaceful India #FarmersProtest. Boris Johnson must raise it with Indian PM when they next liaise, expressing hopes of speedy resolution to the current deadlock. pic.twitter.com/mLw3tYHA2S — Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP (@TanDhesi) January 8, 2021

The letter dated January 5 – which was released by Dhesi on January 8 – has urged Johnson to convey to Modi the heart-felt anxieties of the local constituents with the hope for a speedy resolution to the current deadlock and also for the democratic human right of citizens to peacefully protest.

Rural Resistance: Protests by Farmers Raman Media Network (RMN) Company – which is working in diversified content creation, management, and distribution businesses on a global scale – has launched “Rural Resistance: Protests by Farmers” editorial section. This section under the RMN news service has been created to cover the agricultural reforms and ongoing farmers’ protests in India. It will carry news, views, and related developments and invites farmers as well as farming experts to share their views which will be published on the site. You can click here to visit the section.

An estimated 300,000 farmers from different states of India – but mostly from Punjab – have been camping on all sides of Delhi since November 27 to protest against the farm laws recently introduced by the Modi government.

Farmers fear that these laws will deprive them of their farming rights and they will lose their lands which will be grabbed by Modi’s capitalist friends. They expect the government to withdraw these laws. But the Modi government has refused to accept farmers’ demands.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also runs F A C T (Farm And Crop Times) news magazine on global farming and agricultural affairs.