How EVMs Are Hacked in India to Win Elections: 7 Factors

By Rakesh Raman

After its humiliating defeat in the state elections of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh in December 2023, Congress has once again accused the winning Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi of tampering with the electronic voting machines (EVMs) to win elections unscrupulously.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said in his tweet of today (December 5) that he has opposed voting by EVM since 2003 because any machine with a chip can be hacked.

It is alleged that some Congress candidates did not get even 50 votes in their village, as the EVM hacking was done in a random manner to steal all votes.

“Can we allow our Indian democracy to be controlled by professional hackers? This is the fundamental question which all political parties have to address,” Digvijaya Singh said.

He also urged the Election Commision of India (ECI) and the Supreme Court to stop EVM manipulation to defend Indian democracy. Since ECI and the top court judges are completely controlled by the Modi regime, they do not take any decision that could displease their boss Modi.

Here are these seven factors which suggest that EVMs are being manipulated for election frauds.

1. The BJP manipulates EVMs particularly in Lok Sabha elections and certain key state elections such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and so on where its stakes are high.

2. The BJP allows Congress or other opposition parties to win smaller states and half states such as Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, and Telangana so that they do not raise questions about the manipulation of EVMs.

3. In the states where BJP has decided to manipulate EVMs, Modi starts campaigning aggressively so that people would think that BJP has won because of Modi’s campaigning. But actually EVMs help BJP win in these states.

4. Similarly, in the states where BJP has decided to hack EVMs, the rogue exit poll agencies are secretly told by BJP that it will win a specific number of seats. The dishonest exit poll agencies and Godi media channels predict BJP victory and it is said that the results are similar to what agencies predicted so that the opposition parties should not blame EVMs.

5. In the states where BJP plans to tamper with EVMs, Modi and his BJP colleagues start spreading communal hate so that people should think that they are winning with their anti-Muslim rhetoric. But that is only a fake facade as BJP and Modi know that EVM fraud will help them win.

6. In many states where it is quite visible that BJP will lose election because of its corruption and misgovernance, Modi’s party surprisingly wins. It shows that EVMs have been used fraudulently.

7. Most believe that EVMs can’t be hacked because they are not connected with the Internet. But this assumption is wrong. While you can use remote control to lock or open your unconnected car door, switch off your TV, or fly a drone, you can easily control EVMs with a remote device to change the vote count.

The vote count can also be altered in favour of a particular candidate by chip programming. As Digvijaya Singh has said, any device which has an electronic chip can be hacked.

In light of these facts, if Congress and other opposition parties want to have fair future elections including the 2024 Lok Sabha election, they should hold aggressive street protests against EVMs and even boycott all elections that are held on these vulnerable machines.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.