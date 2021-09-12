Kejriwal’s Subtle Message to Bhagwant Mann: Don’t Crave for Any Post

Now people expect an educated politician from a new political party to lead Punjab as its CM.

By Rakesh Raman

Delhi chief minister (CM) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal said that AAP members should not demand any position in the party. Rather, he said, the party members must keep working selflessly for the country and the society.

In a video message posted on his Twitter account today (September 11), Kejriwal asked the AAP workers that they should only work for others to enjoy full satisfaction.

Although it was a general preaching from Kejriwal, his target was Bhagwant Mann, AAP’s Punjab president who is aspiring to be the chief ministerial candidate in the 2022 Punjab Assembly election.

While Kejriwal is reluctant to project Bhagwant Mann as AAP’s CM face, the latter has been mobilizing local support in his favor to pressurize Kejriwal to accept his candidature for Punjab CM position.

As a result of Kejriwal’s reluctance, Bhagwant Mann has been sulking in solitude without campaigning for the party in Punjab. Some of his supporters assert that they will not support AAP in the Punjab election if Bhagwant Mann is not declared the CM candidate by Kejriwal.

Earlier, in June, Kejriwal had said that if his party wins the Punjab election in 2022, he will make a Sikh person the CM of Punjab. Although Bhagwant Mann is a Sikh, Kejriwal does not seem to be interested in him.

It is believed that Bhagwant Mann – who used to perform low-rated comedy shows – is not sophisticated and competent enough to lead Punjab as its CM.

Moreover, Kejriwal will not be inclined to announce the CM candidate before the election results, because AAP is not expected to win the Punjab election.

If – by chance – AAP wins, there is a probability that Kejriwal will himself become Punjab CM because in Delhi he has been divested of all his powers, as a new law has made the Lt. Governor (LG) of Delhi the administrative head of the city-state.

Currently, Punjab is facing extreme political turmoil, unemployment, illiteracy, agrarian crisis, bureaucratic and political corruption, drug addiction, mafia culture, youth exodus, religious fundamentalism, and other evils that have made life miserable for the people of the state.

The traditional political parties have completely failed to achieve any development in Punjab which has a population of over 30 million. Therefore, now people expect an educated politician from a new political party to lead Punjab as its CM.

