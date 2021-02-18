Legal Directions News Magazine Covers Indian and International Legal Affairs

Aung San Suu Kyi, General Secretary of the National League for Democracy of Myanmar, addresses a meeting at the United Nations in New York. Photo: UN / Rick Bajornas (file photo)
Notice: Legal Directions news magazine was discontinued in May 2020 because there was a dearth of legal stories during the coronavirus crisis. The magazine is again being published from the month of February 2021.

The humanitarian organization RMN Foundation publishes Legal Directions which is a monthly news magazine on Indian and international legal affairs. It carries news, opinion articles, book reviews, interviews, analyses of court judgments, and so on. You can share your information with Legal Directions and support this editorial initiative.

Currently, the newsletter project is being managed by Rakesh Raman who is a national award-winning journalist and founder of RMN Foundation.

The main stories in the February 2021 issue of Legal Directions are:

– Europe Plans to Regulate Social Media to Defend Democracy

– ICC Jurisdiction in Occupied Palestinian Territory

– International Atomic Energy Agency to Host Nuclear Law Conference

– Climate Litigation Increasing in the World: UNEP Report

– Courts in Autocratic Regimes

– Court Rules Against French State in Climate Case: Greenpeace

– Judicial Transparency in Indian Courts

– Judge Joan E. Donoghue Elected President of the ICJ

– Donald Trump Acquitted in Impeachment Trial

– Appeal to Nominate Rakesh Raman as the Next UN Secretary-General

– Council of Europe Announces Crystal Scales of Justice Prize

– Legislation in Maharashtra to Discourage the Use of EVMs

– Myanmar Urged to Scrap Sweeping Cybersecurity Bill

– Death Threats for Editorial and Anti-Corruption Work

– New Book Guides Cannabis Lawyers Through Legal Needs in Industry

– Short Stories of Law and Justice in the World

– U.S. Lawyers Write to President Biden on Indian Farmers’ Protests

– Rural Resistance: Farm Laws and Protests by Farmers

– Judicial Time Management and Preventing Delays in Court Proceedings

– American Bar Association Invites Pro Bono Attorneys

You can download this issue and share it with your colleagues, including law teachers, students, alumni, advocates, courts, and others so that they could support this knowledge-based project. It is also given below in digital format.

Download All Issues of Legal Directions
September 2018 October 2018 November 2018
December 2018 January 2019 February 2019
March 2019 April 2019 May 2019
June 2019 July 2019 August 2019
September 2019 October 2019 November 2019
December 2019 January 2020 February 2020
March 2020 April 2020 February 2021

