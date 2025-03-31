My Identity: Poem by Rakesh Raman

I do not know who I am.

I do not know who you are.

I do not know who sent me here.

I do not know who will take me back.

I do not know when I will go back.

I do not know why I am here.

I do not know what I am doing.

I do not know why I am doing.

I do not know what is right.

I do not know what is wrong.

I am not rich.

I am not poor.

I do not smile.

I do not cry.

I do not feel happy.

I do not feel sad.

I cannot succeed.

I cannot fail.

I am not strong.

I am not weak.

I cannot get anything.

I cannot lose anything.

I do not want anything.

I cannot give anything.

I do not possess anything.

I do not belong to anyone.

I am alone in this world.

I will exist till I vanish…

Thank You

~ Rakesh Raman

