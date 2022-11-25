Liar Manish Sisodia Again Claims BJP May Kill Arvind Kejriwal

A liar politician in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Manish Sisodia has once again claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi is planning to kill AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

In a tweet in Hindi Sisodia said on November 24 that fearing defeat in Gujarat and MCD elections, BJP is conspiring to kill Kejriwal who is the chief minister (CM) of Delhi.

“गुजरात व MCD चुनाव मे हार के डर से बौखलाई BJP Arvind Kejriwal की हत्या की साजिश रच रही है । इनके सांसद मनोज तिवारी खुलेआम अपने गुंडो को अरविंद जी पर हमला करने के लिए कह रहे है और इसकी पूरी प्लानिंग कर ली है । AAP इनकी टुच्ची राजनीति से नहीं डरती,इनके गुंडागर्दी का जबाव अब जनता देगी,” Sisodia tweeted without any substantiation of his claims.

गुजरात व MCD चुनाव मे हार के डर से बौखलाई BJP @ArvindKejriwal की हत्या की साजिश रच रही है इनके सांसद मनोज तिवारी खुलेआम अपने गुंडो को अरविंद जी पर हमला करने के लिए कह रहे है और इसकी पूरी प्लानिंग कर ली है AAP इनकी टुच्ची राजनीति से नही डरती,इनके गुंडागर्दी का जबाव अब जनता देगी — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 24, 2022

Kejriwal and Sisodia – who are among the many dishonest politicians in AAP – keep telling lies on many issues including death threats to Kejriwal in order to falsely gain voters’ favour for AAP in elections.

In March, Kejriwal had claimed that an attack was carried out with the aim to assassinate him. In a tweeted video message, Kejriwal said on March 31 that his home was attacked and he is ready to die.

कल मेरे घर पर हमला हुआ देश के लिए मेरी जान भी हाज़िर है। पर मैं important नहीं हूँ। देश important है। इस तरह की गुंडागर्दी सही नहीं है। क्या ऐसे देश आगे बढ़ेगा? नहीं ना? आइए सब मिलकर देश के लिए काम करें। pic.twitter.com/wLBcb5b1Wj — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 31, 2022

“कल मेरे घर पर हमला हुआ, देश के लिए मेरी जान भी हाज़िर है। पर मैं important नहीं हूँ। देश important है। इस तरह की गुंडागर्दी सही नहीं है। क्या ऐसे देश आगे बढ़ेगा? नहीं ना? आइए सब मिलकर देश के लिए काम करें।” Kejriwal tweeted. But he did not explain how an attack on his home is an attack on the country.

Kejriwal – who is one of the most crooked politicians in India – keeps spreading rumours about death threats to him. In his evil aim to expand his political footprint, he tries to deceptively woo gullible voters’ sympathy by telling lies of threats to him. But there cannot be any threat to him because he and his palatial home are always surrounded by an army of security personnel.

Actually, Kejriwal emulates the dirty political stunts of his mentor Modi. Although Modi wastes a whopping public money of nearly Rs. 600 crore per year on his security, he keeps complaining frequently that he is under threat to falsely attract people’s attention.

In fact, Kejriwal is a blind follower of Modi. If Modi visits Ram temple, Kejriwal goes to Ram devotee Hanuman temple. If Modi participates in a Hindu yatra (procession), Kejriwal leads a Tiranga yatra (Indian flag procession).

Both Modi and Kejriwal are trying to promote fake nationalism, which is similar to the German nationalism practiced by the Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler. Instead of respecting democratic principles, Modi and Kejriwal are gaining undue political advantage by dividing people on religious and fake patriotic lines.

Their repeated claims of threats are among their tricks to hoodwink the voters – most of whom are illiterate. Earlier, in 2019 also, Kejriwal had said that Modi’s BJP wants to get him killed.

In his tweet, Kejriwal said, “भाजपा मुझे क्यों मरवाना चाहती है? मेरा क़सूर क्या है? मैं देश के लोगों के लिए स्कूल और अस्पताल ही तो बनवा रहा हूँ। पहली बार देश में स्कूल और अस्पताल की सकारात्मक राजनीति शुरू हुई है। भाजपा इसको ख़त्म करना चाहती है। लेकिन अंतिम साँस तक मैं देश के लिए काम करता रहूँगा।”

Although Kejriwal has completely destroyed Delhi, he often tells lies across the country that BJP is trying to kill him because he is making schools and hospitals in Delhi.

Actually, the people of Delhi are suffering under rampant corruption, lethal pollution, rotten education systems, and crumbling healthcare infrastructure. But Kejriwal – who behaves like a deformed clone of Modi – spends huge public money on advertisements to hide his administrative failures and deceive the public.

In 2016, Kejriwal had said that Modi is so scared of him that he will get him killed. He released a video of his blatant lies while Modi himself is a bigger liar than Kejriwal.

Both these crooked politicians are at the forefront of a sinister campaign to destroy India with their falsehood and divisive politics.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.