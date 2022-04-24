Lok Sabha Election 2024: Consultative Paper on Political Reforms in India

CONSULTATIVE PAPER

On Political Reforms in India

India: A Democracy or Parliamentary Dictatorship?

Lok Sabha Election 2024 and the Need to Transform the Political System

By Rakesh Raman

In its current deformed form, the democracy in India has taken the shape of parliamentary dictatorship. Now there is a need to create a system that can usher in an egalitarian society.

In his Gettysburg speech of 1863, the-then U.S. President Abraham Lincoln introduced America’s representative democracy as the “government of the people, by the people, for the people.”

Driven by this principle of democracy, many progressive nations adopted it as the system of governance for the well-being of their people. But slowly the democratically elected members in various governments started misusing their powers for their own selfish interests, reducing the concept of democracy to a mere farce.

Now the democratic system of governance has lost its very meaning. Today, people or common citizens don’t have any role to play in the affairs of a so-called democratic government. And there is a big divide between the rulers and the ruled. After giving power to a few politicians, today’s democracy becomes autocracy or it plays in the hands of the wealthy to become plutocracy, which is a deformed form of democracy.

India is one such deformed democracy. While political analysts often discuss the reforms in the Indian democratic system, it can’t be reformed. Rather, there is a need for a complete overhaul, a need for a totally new system of governance – which is based on individual competence and free from the current system of parliamentary dictatorship.

You can click here to download and study the complete paper and share it with your friends and colleagues. It is also given below in the digital format.

