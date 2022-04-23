Twitter Party Congress Launches Campaign Against Hate. Peacekeeping Force Needed in India

The persecuted Muslims can follow the People’s Defence Force (PDF) model of self-defence used in Myanmar.

By Rakesh Raman

Congress party leaders – who keep sitting aimlessly on Twitter from dawn to dusk – have started another Twitter campaign against hate in India. While the Modi regime has been aggressively spreading hate in the country and encouraging hate crimes particularly against Muslims, the opposition parties have maintained a stony silence.

There is hardly any opposition leader who can dare to challenge Modi’s despotic decisions. Since Congress leaders are too weak and irrelevant in the political arena, they have started tweeting about hate instead of occupying the streets against the increasing atrocities. They fail to understand that dictators only fear street demonstrations.

In an insipid tweet on Thursday (April 21), Congress said, “Raise your voice against Hate.” It asked others to oppose hate, but the dying party did not say what it would do to stop hate. In fact, most political outfits have given tacit approval to hate crimes against Muslims in order to woo Hindu voters who are nearly 80% in the country.

The Modi government-backed attacks on Muslims have increased manifold during the past few months, as unruly mobs are giving open calls of genocide against Muslims and domestic terrorists are demolishing Muslim homes, mosques, and other properties.

As crimes against Muslims are being committed in connivance with the complicit police, on April 20 the Supreme Court of India ordered to stop government-led demolition of Delhi properties which mostly belong to Muslims. An illegal anti-encroachment drive was suddenly launched at the behest of anti-Muslim Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi.

As it is an interim order of the Supreme Court, there is a likelihood that the BJP goons will conspire again to harm Mulsims – not only in Delhi but also in the other parts of India. Reports suggest that even after the court’s order, the demolition continued in Delhi, as BJP is a lawless political outfit which does not believe in the Indian constitution and the rule of law.

Now Muslims are left with no other option but to protect themselves from the armed BJP militants supported by police, politicians, and bureaucrats. In order to combat the onslaught, they will have to form personal protection groups in association with some concerned democratic outfits.

The persecuted Muslims can follow the People’s Defence Force (PDF) model used in Myanmar. PDF is the armed wing of the National Unity Government (NUG) comprising youth and pro-democracy activists who resist attacks by the autocratic military junta. Estimates suggest that PDF’s membership reached 50,000 in February 2022.

Indian opposition political parties can also ask their cadre to join hands with Muslims to form a countrywide self-defence force. It can be constituted as a domestic peacekeeping force to save Indians from state excesses.

As the corrupt Indian media is controlled by the Modi government, Muslims and their supporters can join the Milk Tea Alliance to spread their messages in India and other parts of the world.

The Milk Tea Alliance is an online democracy and human rights movement consisting mainly of netizens from Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and Myanmar (Burma).

And if political parties such as Congress want to protect innocent Muslims and their rights in India, they will have to delete their Twitter accounts and stand on the ground where Muslims are being attacked.

If these steps fail to protect Muslims, the pro-democracy leaders in India must campaign for the use of Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter which specifies the UN Security Council’s powers to maintain peace.

It allows the Council to determine the existence of any threat to the peace, breach of the peace, or act of aggression and to take military and non-military action to restore international peace and security. Then the UN can deploy its own peacekeeping force in India to save people and maintain peace in the country which has become a lawless state under Modi’s dictatorial rule.

As a result of bureaucratic and political corruption in the Modi government, the people of India are suffering under unprecedented inflation, pollution, hunger, unemployment, human rights violations, injustice, and extreme misery.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.