Modi Giving Away Indian Land to China: Congress Leader

Since there is hardly any opposition party in India, Modi is virtually running the country as a one-party state which enjoys parliamentary dictatorship.

By Rakesh Raman

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says that the Prime Minister (PM) of India Narendra Modi is a coward who cannot protect Indian territory from the ongoing Chinese occupation.

Rahul Gandhi was addressing a press conference today (February 12), a day after India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated in Parliament that disengagement between India-China troops has begun from North and South bank of Pangong lake in Ladakh, after a nine month stand-off.

But Rajnath Singh – who is not a properly educated minister and fumbles in his communications – uttered ambiguously that the battle between India and China is going to end. But he did not mention the Chinese occupation of Indian territory that China has already occupied and refuses to vacate.

After forcibly grabbing large swathes of Indian land during the past few months, China is all set to expand its occupation in India. New reports reveal that China has built a village in Arunachal Pradesh, a state in Northeast India. Satellite imagery shows that the village comprises more than 100 homes.

The ongoing India-China border dispute covers the 3488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC). In the past few months, China has used its military might to claim that the areas which were perceived to be disputed belong to China.

The conflict began in June last year when China captured 60 sq. km. of the territory that India claims its own. The Chinese soldiers used force to capture Indian land. According to a statement released by the Indian Army, the Chinese troops killed 20 Indian soldiers deployed in the Galwan area of Ladakh region in western Himalayas.

But Modi is silent. In fact, Modi – who is a self-styled nationalist and derides his opponents as anti-nationals – has presumably gone into hiding, as the belligerent Chinese army is killing Indian soldiers ruthlessly and occupying Indian territory. Modi is so scared of China that he does not utter the word “China” when he talks about India-China dispute.

“It is the responsibility of the Prime Minister (Modi) to protect the territory of this country. The Prime Minister has ceded Indian territory to the Chinese,” Rahul Gandhi said. “The Prime Minister is a coward who cannot stand up to the Chinese. He’s spitting on the sacrifice of our Army, he’s betraying the sacrifice of our Army and nobody in India or the rest of the world should be allowed to do that.”

Although the Congress party including Rahul Gandhi keeps blaming Modi and his government for multiple problems such as unemployment, poverty, hunger, corruption, and sickness in India, the traditional party – which is on the verge of collapse – does not have any winning strategy.

When elections come, Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) use deceptive tricks to win elections. As a result, Congress has been reduced to a position of an ineffective opposition group of a few retired politicians who can only deliver random tweets from their homes.

LIVE: Special Press Conference by Shri @RahulGandhi at AICC HQ https://t.co/qWBYVijEsI — Congress (@INCIndia) February 12, 2021

Since there is hardly any other opposition party in India, Modi is virtually running the country as a one-party state which enjoys parliamentary dictatorship.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.