Rahul Gandhi Asks Modi Govt to Release the Inquiry Report on Pulwama Terror Attack

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised a number of questions today about the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel a year ago on February 14.

Rahul Gandhi asked Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s government to release the findings of the inquiry report on the Pulwama attack and the names of people in the government who have been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack.

The arrest of Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh last month (January 2020) has raised new questions about the involvement of Modi’s group in the Pulwama (a district in Jammu & Kashmir) terror attack of 2019 and attack on Indian Parliament in 2001.

It is alleged that policeman Davinder Singh was working on the directions of people in the Modi government or Modi’s party BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) to secretly carry out Pulwama attack in which police personnel were killed.

“Why were intelligence reports of (Pulwama) attack ignored and did Davinder Singh have any role in the attack?” Congress asked today. The party also claimed that the Modi government has refused to make the Pulwama investigation report public.

Entire Nation pays homage to martyrs of #Pulwama ! Questions remain-:

1. Why is the report of Pulwama attack not being made public?

2. Who is accountable?

3. Who brought the 350 Kgs IED?

4. Why were intelligence reports of attack ignored?

5. Did Devinder Singh have any role?

Although the Modi government without any evidence blamed Pakistan for the attack, Pakistan refuted the allegations vehemently. Pakistan Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain had termed the Indian allegation regarding Pulwama incident as totally “false and baseless.” He said Pakistan is promoting peace and tolerance in the region.

Since the Pulwama attack took place in February 2019 – just before the Lok Sabha election – it was largely believed that the Modi government had stage-managed the attack to take electoral advantage by evoking anti-Pakistan sentiment in India.

It is alleged that policeman Davinder Singh – under directions from the Modi government – was planning a similar attack in New Delhi before the Republic Day on January 26. Davinder Singh was caught on January 11 when he was traveling in a vehicle with two terrorists on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway.

The chattering classes in India suggest that Modi and BJP again wanted to take electoral advantage by carrying out a similar concocted attack before the crucial Delhi Assembly election in February. Since the attack did not take place because of Davinder Singh’s arrest, BJP lost the election.

In order to entice Hindu voters, BJP often makes unsubstantiated claims that Pakistan – which is a Muslim country – is spreading terrorism in different parts of India. Modi’s party also creates a false impression that Hindu leader Modi can save them from Muslim terrorism sponsored by Pakistan.

Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack , let us ask: 1. Who benefitted the most from the attack? 2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? 3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?

This dangerous strategy has been working successfully for Modi and BJP to hoodwink the gullible voters and win elections in those areas where BJP cannot manipulate the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

After the arrest of policeman Davinder Singh who was conspiring with the local criminals – falsely projected as terrorists – Congress, which is a dying party in India, has demanded a fresh probe into the Pulwama attack.

It is also said that Davinder Singh was involved in the attack on the Indian Parliament in 2001 when BJP was ruling in India. Although as usual India had blamed Pakistan for the attack, serious doubts were raised about the investigation into this case.

Many observers believe that Modi and his close associate Amit Shah – who is now the Home Minister of India – are behind such secretly planned attacks that kill innocent human beings. People argue that Modi and Shah – who both have criminal records – have gained political power deceptively.

Both Modi and Shah – who were accused of crimes including murders – are currently controlling all the government affairs in India. As Chief Minister of Gujarat, Modi was an accused in the Gujarat riots of 2002 in which nearly 2000 people – mostly Muslims – were killed. And Amit Shah was an accused in the case related to the death of judge B.H. Loya and others who had died in mysterious circumstances.

It can be seen that Modi and Shah are using their Gujarat model of terrorism and violence to divide the communities for political gains. Their role in the Pulwama terror attack, the attack on Indian Parliament, and other future terror attacks and violence cannot be ruled out.

