Arvind Kejriwal to Bribe Punjab Female Voters with Rs. 1000 per Voter

By Rakesh Raman

Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal – who is also the leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) – has promised to pay Rs. 1000 to each woman voter every month in Punjab if his party wins the 2022 Punjab Assembly election.

In other words, Kejriwal has tried to entice the voters unscrupulously with Rs. 1000 bait so voters should elect candidates of his party. It is clearly a form of cash-for-votes scam. Earlier, Kejriwal had promised to provide free electricity to voters of Punjab.

Although CM Kejriwal does not enjoy full authority in Delhi as the Lt. Governor (LG) of Delhi Anil Baijal is the head of the city-state, the AAP leader has been hoodwinking the Delhi voters too with similar allurements.

Instead of empowering citizens with proper education and skills, Kejriwal is promoting a poisonous political model which tends to build a dependent society that can survive only on government dole.

Kejriwal’s dirty schemes that treat citizens as beggars have completely failed in Delhi for today Delhi has become a virtual hell under his leadership. While Delhi continues to be the most polluted national capital in the world, the quality of education in the city schools is going from bad to worse.

Although Kejriwal often praises the hyped performance of his Mohalla Clinics, people in Delhi complain about the uselessness of such a flawed health care concept.

Similarly, there is rampant corruption in almost every nook and corner of Delhi while Kejriwal and his party members are themselves accused of corruption and misappropriation of public funds.

Instead of spending public money on building an infrastructure where all citizens could earn their livelihood gracefully, Kejriwal is mischievously making them dependent on him so that they should keep voting for his party.

The Punjab Assembly election is expected to take place in February or March 2022. The main political groups operating in Punjab are: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Today, Punjab is facing extreme political turmoil, unemployment, illiteracy, agricultural downturn, bureaucratic and political corruption, drug addiction, mafia culture, youth exodus, religious fundamentalism, and other evils that have made life miserable for the people of Punjab.

During the past few decades, the ruling political parties have completely ruined Punjab and now it will be extremely difficult to save the state from the traditional political outfits which are full of corrupt and crooked politicians.

Meanwhile, a petition addressed to the President, Chief Justice, and Chief Election Commissioner of India urges them to weed out criminality from Indian politics, as most politicians in India are crooks.

