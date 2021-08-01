MPs Urge President to Address Protesting Farmers’ Grievances

Now, along with their farming demands, the farmers expect the President to restore democracy in India.

By Rakesh Raman

Led by Harsimrat Kaur Badal, a delegation of Members of Parliament (MPs) today (July 31) met the President of India Ram Nath Kovind to get the farmers’ issues resolved. They urged the President to meet the families of those farmers who have lost their members during the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

Ms Badal said in her tweet that the MPs have given a representation to the President with the request that he should intervene in the matter related to the Pegasus spyware scandal and the repeal of three contentious farm laws.

According to Ms Badal – who is a former India minister and leader of Punjab-based party Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) – the President has assured the delegation that he will examine all issues.

In their letter of July 27, these opposition leaders had urged the President to intervene and direct the government to discuss farm laws and the Pegasus issue in the Parliament.

Leaders of various opposition parties complain that prime minister Narendra Modi and his government are stonewalling the discussion in the Parliament on these issues.

Earlier, groups of farmers in different cities held protest marches on June 26 to hand over the memorandums of their demands to President Kovind through the governors of different Indian states and Union Territories. Police used barricades, water cannons, and force to stop the marching farmers.

Now, along with their farming demands, the farmers expect the President to restore democracy in India so that the Modi government allows people to express their views and participate in the democratic process.

But President Kovind is not expected to help the farmers because he works as a mouthpiece of PM Modi. In fact, the President, ministers, and most governors in India exist like puppets and parasites and they are so spineless that they cannot take any decision that may displease Modi.

The farm protest that began in November 2020 on the outskirts of Delhi has now entered Delhi, as a handful of farmers are holding a ‘Kisan Sansad‘ (farmers’ parliament) at the traditional protest site Jantar Mantar.

Although the so-called Kisan Sansad was planned to be held in front of the Indian Parliament where the monsoon session is in progress, the Delhi Police – owned and operated by the Modi government – did not allow farmers to go near the Parliament.

