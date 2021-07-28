Opposition Leaders Write to President on Farm Laws and Pegasus Spyware

In their letter, the opposition leaders urged the President to intervene and direct the government to discuss farm laws and the Pegasus issue in the Parliament.

Led by Harsimrat Kaur Badal, 7 opposition political parties today (July 27) wrote to the President of India Ram Nath Kovind about the contentious farm laws and the Pegasus spyware scandal.

Ms Badal – who is a former India minister and leader of Punjab-based party Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) – said that the leaders want to apprise the President about the deadlock in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. And in their letter they have desired to meet him.

She said that the government of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi is not willing to discuss the issues of contentious farm laws being imposed on Indian farmers. Similarly, the Modi government is avoiding a debate on the Pegasus issue, as the opposition parties are accusing the government of spying on opposition leaders, journalists, court judges, and others.

“The Pegasus scandal has shocked civil society. The Central government must answer why it had been spying on politicians, journalists, activists, and known detractors of the government,” Ms Badal said in her tweet.

Similarly, she added, the opposition parties are concerned because the Modi government is refusing to budge on farm laws issue while the livelihood of millions is at stake if the agriculture sector is handed over to big corporations. Farmers expect the government to repeal farm laws.

