Leader of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Ms Harsimrat Kaur Badal along with other leaders protesting at the Parliament of India in New Delhi on July 27, 2021 to get the farm laws repealed. Photo: SAD
Asia Pacific Latest World 

Opposition Leaders Write to President on Farm Laws and Pegasus Spyware

RMN News , , , ,
Leader of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Ms Harsimrat Kaur Badal along with other leaders protesting at the Parliament of India in New Delhi on July 27, 2021 to get the farm laws repealed. Photo: SAD
Leader of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Ms Harsimrat Kaur Badal along with other leaders protesting at the Parliament of India in New Delhi on July 27, 2021 to get the farm laws repealed. Photo: SAD

In their letter, the opposition leaders urged the President to intervene and direct the government to discuss farm laws and the Pegasus issue in the Parliament. 

By RMN News Service

Led by Harsimrat Kaur Badal, 7 opposition political parties today (July 27) wrote to the President of India Ram Nath Kovind about the contentious farm laws and the Pegasus spyware scandal.

Ms Badal – who is a former India minister and leader of Punjab-based party Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) – said that the leaders want to apprise the President about the deadlock in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. And in their letter they have desired to meet him.

She said that the government of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi is not willing to discuss the issues of contentious farm laws being imposed on Indian farmers. Similarly, the Modi government is avoiding a debate on the Pegasus issue, as the opposition parties are accusing the government of spying on opposition leaders, journalists, court judges, and others.

[ Also Read: How Rahul Gandhi Is Wrong in Demanding PM Modi’s Inquiry in Pegasus Case ]

[ Also Read: How to Protect Your Phone from Cyber Spies ]

“The Pegasus scandal has shocked civil society. The Central government must answer why it had been spying on politicians, journalists, activists, and known detractors of the government,” Ms Badal said in her tweet.

Similarly, she added, the opposition parties are concerned because the Modi government is refusing to budge on farm laws issue while the livelihood of millions is at stake if the agriculture sector is handed over to big corporations. Farmers expect the government to repeal farm laws.

In their letter, the opposition leaders urged the President to intervene and direct the government to discuss farm laws and the Pegasus issue in the Parliament.

Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism

In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 10 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

Narendra Modi (file photo). Courtesy: PIB

Why Is Jawaharlal Nehru Not Allowing Modi to Work Properly?

RMN News Comments Off on Why Is Jawaharlal Nehru Not Allowing Modi to Work Properly?
MCD Election in Delhi. Photo of February 2017 by Rakesh Raman / RMN News Service (Representational Image)

MCD Election Results Ring the Death Knell for Arvind Kejriwal

RMN News Comments Off on MCD Election Results Ring the Death Knell for Arvind Kejriwal
The Chief of Army Staff, General Dalbir Singh calling on the Union Home Minister, Shri Rajnath Singh, in New Delhi on September 07, 2016.

Is India Planning for a War with Pakistan?

RMN News Comments Off on Is India Planning for a War with Pakistan?