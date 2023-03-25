Need to Save India from Uneducated Dictator Modi: Arvind Kejriwal

By Rakesh Raman

The chief minister (CM) of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal says that today there is a need to save the country from an uneducated prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi who is behaving as a dictator.

In a video interaction on March 24, Kejriwal said that Modi is trying to establish a one-nation-one-party rule by destroying the opposition political parties and their leaders.

Kejriwal was expressing his concern over the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the parliament under a conspiracy. He said that he does not agree with the court judgment that punished Rahul Gandhi with maximum punishment under a frivolous defamation case that led to his expulsion from parliament on March 24.

Kejriwal said that Modi is not only terrorizing the common people and media persons, but India’s judiciary and judges are also feeling threatened from the Modi regime. He added that the entire nation must come together to oppose Modi and save India from Modi’s dictatorship.

A few days ago, Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a political campaign under the banner “Modi Hatao Desh Bachao” or remove Modi to save the country. The “Modi Hatao Desh Bachao” posters have been put up in all parts of Delhi.

A court in Gujarat has found Congress leader Rahul Gandhi guilty in a defamation case over his remarks about the “Modi” surname of PM Modi. Rahul Gandhi had compared PM Modi with fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, saying “How come all thieves have the common surname Modi?”

The Modi government used the controversial court judgment to expel Rahul Gandhi from parliament on March 24. Congress said it is an attempt by the Modi regime to terrorize Rahul Gandhi who is questioning Modi on various issues.

For the past couple of months, Rahul Gandhi has been accusing Modi of his criminal collusion with Indian oligarch Gautam Adani who is facing a series of corporate fraud allegations.

A few days ago, a Delhi Police team was sent to Rahul Gandhi’s home to ask him certain random questions related to his comments during his recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress said that Modi is using police and central agencies to target Rahul Gandhi because he is raising his voice against dictator Modi.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.