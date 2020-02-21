New Law Commission of India Formed for Legal Reforms

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, has approved the 22nd Law Commission of India for a period of three years from the date of publication of the Order of Constitution in the Official Gazette.

The Government will have the benefit of recommendations from a specialized body on different aspects of law which are entrusted to the Commission for its study and recommendations, as per its terms of reference.

The Law Commission shall, on a reference made to it by the Central Government or suo-motu, undertake research in law and review of existing laws in India for making reforms and enacting new legislation.

It will also undertake studies and research for bringing reforms in the justice delivery systems for elimination of delay in procedures, speedy disposal of cases, reduction in cost of litigation, etc.

Before finalizing its recommendations, the Commission will consult the nodal Ministry / Department and other stakeholders as the Commission may deem necessary for the purpose.

The Law Commission of India is a non-statutory body constituted by the Government of India. The Commission was originally constituted in 1955 and is re-constituted every three years. The tenure of the 21st Law Commission of India was up to 31st August, 2018.

The various Law Commission have been able to make important contribution towards the progressive development and codification of law of the country. The Law Commission has so far submitted 277 reports.