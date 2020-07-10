New Republican Ad: This November, It’s America or Trump

By RMN News Service

A Republican super PAC The Lincoln Project’s latest ad under the title “Names,” lists the names of some Republican Senators who have “flagrantly violated their oaths of office to protect President Donald Trump.”

The ad released Wednesday attacks a slew of Trump’s GOP allies in the Senate, for their cowardice and betrayal while blindly supporting Trump and his vulgarity.

The video ad states that “Someday soon, the time of Trump will pass. This circus of incompetence, corruption and cruelty will end. When it does, the men and women in Trump’s Republican Party will come to you, telling you they can repair the damage he’s done. They’ll beg you to forgive their votes to exonerate Trump from his crimes, ask you to forgive their silence, their cowardice and their betrayals as Trump wrecked this nation.”

The ad features the images and names of GOP Senators: Mitch McConnell (Ky.), Lindsey Graham (S.C.), Thom Tillis (N.C.), Cory Gardner (Colo.), Martha McSally (Ariz.), Ted Cruz (Texas), Joni Ernst (Iowa), Marco Rubio (Fla.), Susan Collins (Maine), John Cornyn (Texas), James Inhofe (Okla.), Mike Rounds (S.D.), Steve Daines (Mont.), and Tom Cotton (Ark.).

Reed Galen, co-founder of The Lincoln Project, said, “These are senators who have abandoned their consciences, left the American people behind, and fail to stand up for the Constitution and common decency.”

“They’re among the highest elected officials in our country, yet they act as if they have no agency to make their own decisions,” Galen continued, “If that is indeed true, they have no business serving one more day, let alone another term.”

“Learn their names. Remember their actions. And never, ever trust them again,” the ad said, as McConnell, Graham, Tillis, Collins, Cornyn, Cotton, Daines, Ernst, Gardner, Inhofe, McSally and Rounds are all up for reelection in November.

“Every time they had a choice between America and Trump, they chose Trump. Every time they were called to the service of this nation and their sacred oath, they chose Trump,” the ad states.

The Lincoln Project said in a statement that President Trump’s support for the Confederate Flag, his strident language, his inability to lead, are a grave danger to the United States. “Elected leaders who fail to speak out are just as dangerous and they must be removed. This November, it’s America or Trump.”