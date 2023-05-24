Only Corrupt Politicians Will Support Kejriwal on Delhi Govt Tussle

As Kejriwal is unlikely to get administrative control in Delhi – which is not a full state – he should remove his junior party colleague Bhagwant Mann from the CM position in Punjab and become the CM of Punjab.

These days, Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal is trying to mobilize support against the Central government which has divested him of all powers in the Delhi Government.

The Central government of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi has taken another step to stop the misuse of authority and corruption by Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) colleagues.

In order to oppose a Supreme Court order of May 11 that gave Delhi bureaucracy control to the Kejriwal government, the Modi government promulgated an ordinance on May 19 to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority.

The new Authority will have the power to recommend the transfers and postings of bureaucrats including all Group A officers and officers of DANICS (Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Civil Services) serving in Delhi.

While the overall control of administration will stay with Delhi Lt. Governor (LG) Vinai Saxena, Kejriwal and his ministers will continue to be dummy officials in the government without any direct role.

In order to oppose the Modi government’s ordinance, Kejriwal is meeting various political leaders in other states. However, few are expected to support Kejriwal who is perceived to be the most corrupt politician in Indian politics.

In a tweet written in Hindi, Kejriwal said today (May 23) that he will travel in the entire country to seek support from other political leaders so that the ordinance does not become a law in the Rajya Sabha where opposition parties have sufficient strength.

Since the ordinance is mainly to stop corruption by Kejriwal and other AAP leaders, no honest leader will support Kejriwal. Along with Kejriwal, a number of AAP politicians are either facing investigations or languishing in jail for their alleged involvement in massive corruption and money laundering cases.

As most political leaders are aware of Kejriwal’s corruption cases, they will not stand with “corrupt Kejriwal.” Only those leaders will collaborate with Kejriwal in opposing the ordinance who themselves are corrupt and fear investigations by the central agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The main opposition party Congress, for example, has decided to stay away from Kejriwal and his “corrupt” colleagues. A Delhi Congress leader Ajay Maken wrote a long Twitter post today (May 23) to explain why Congress should not oppose the ordinance.

He said that there are administrative, political, and legal reasons for not supporting Kejriwal when he is demanding undue control in Delhi. The Supreme Court order that Kejriwal is citing is totally ambiguous, as most court orders in India are not very clear and usually written in broken (or wrong) English.

Since most Supreme Court judges also lack domain knowledge, they take casual decisions which cannot be challenged. The situation is worse in the high courts and lower courts.

If you evaluate the Supreme Court judgments through an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based expert system, you will find that almost all the judgments or delays are either wrong or biased.

It is once again visible in the standalone decision – without considering various aspects – that the Supreme Court took in favour of the Kejriwal government.

As Kejriwal is unlikely to get administrative control in Delhi – which is not a full state – he should remove his junior party colleague Bhagwant Mann from the CM position in Punjab and become the CM of Punjab.

Since Bhagwant Mann is an illiterate and incapable politician, he is not able to handle the growing unrest in Punjab.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He has also been publishing The Integrity Bulletin news magazine since 2018 to cover local and international corruption issues to engage with different stakeholders who are trying to combat corruption in the world.