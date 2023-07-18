Opposition Parties Unite to Defeat Modi and BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha Election

In all probability, Modi will become the PM again after winning the election in 2024 and the opposition parties will again hold meetings to make strategies to defeat him and BJP in 2029.

By Rakesh Raman

In order to jointly contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election, 26 diverse political outfits have joined hands and formed a united group under the banner I-N-D-I-A short for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

The group led by the main opposition party Congress aims to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi in the election next year. The announcement was made after a two-day (July 17 and July 18) meeting in Bengaluru.

The parties in the new opposition group are Congress, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), and a few others.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a tweeted statement that BJP leaders are scared of the opposition unity which will ensure their defeat in the election.

“Every institution is being turned into a weapon against the opposition. Our intention in this meeting is not to gain power for ourselves. It is to protect Democracy, Secularism and Social Justice. Let us resolve to take India back to the path of progress, welfare and true democracy.” Kharge added in his statement.

It is largely believed that the convergence of 26 opposition groups which are fighting among themselves in different states is an unholy alliance aimed to protect their leaders from multiple corruption cases filed against them. Some of the opposition leaders are already in jail for their acts of corruption.

This newly formed group is unlikely to defeat Modi and BJP in the election because of various reasons. It is a known fact that Modi and his party are hardly dependent on voters. Rather, they deploy various tricks to win elections deceptively.

These tricks include the manipulation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) selectively in some crucial elections, use of investigating agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to terrorize the opposition leaders, bribes to voters, false pre-poll promises, fake advertisements, corrupt media manipulation, communal hate campaigns to attract the majority of Hindu voters, managed violence, and anti-Pakistan rhetoric.

Even if the opposition parties are able to defeat BJP in 2024, they will fall apart after the victory because there are at least a dozen leaders from different parties who want to become the PM of India. Their dogfight after the election victory will cause the breakage of the group which seems to be united now.

Today, nearly 1.4 billion Indians are suffering under the Modi regime with unprecedented poverty, corruption, inflation, unemployment, lawlessness, and religious animosity. But there is no real leader who is capable enough to defeat Modi in the Lok Sabha elections. Therefore, in all probability, Modi will become the PM again after winning the election in 2024 and the opposition parties will again hold meetings to make strategies to defeat him and BJP in 2029.

While many Indians want to have a non-traditional PM, in an ongoing RMN Poll, 25% respondents prefer to elect Arundhati Roy and 24% want Amartya Sen as the PM of India after the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Only 10% of voters would like to see Modi or Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the PM of India.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He has also launched the "Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India" editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.