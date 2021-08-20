Punjab Ministers to Address Public Grievances Daily in Chandigarh

The availability of Punjab ministers in the Chandigarh office is a superficial step to hoodwink the Punjab voters.

By Rakesh Raman

The Punjab Government ministers are expected to sit daily at the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) office in Chandigarh to address public grievances in the state.

This was announced by the recently appointed PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu. In a letter dated August 20 to the Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh (of Congress party), Sidhu proposed the holding of daily meetings of ministers with party workers and people at large.

Sidhu said in his letter that such interactions will help redress different problems that the people of Punjab are facing. This decision is crucial keeping in view the fact that Punjab will face Assembly election in 2022, and during the past over 4 years of its rule, the Congress party failed to fulfill its pre-poll promises made to the people of Punjab.

News on Punjab Legislative Assembly Election 2022

This article is part of our editorial section "News on Punjab Legislative Assembly Election 2022" which covers news, views, and events related to social, economic, and political developments in Punjab.

Under the lethargic leadership of chief minister Amarinder Singh, Punjab has become a lawless and corrupt state where bureaucratic and political corruption is rampant, mafia culture is proliferating, industry continues to be sick, illegal drugs trade is ruining the lives of Punjab’s youth, and unemployment is spiralling.

Highly positive Co-ordination meeting on proposal for roaster of Ministers to sit at Punjab Congress Bhawan !! pic.twitter.com/uPuUPEMQE9 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) August 20, 2021

The availability of Punjab ministers in the Chandigarh office is a superficial step to hoodwink the Punjab voters just before the election while the Congress party does not have any plan to resolve the persisting issues that have made life miserable for the people of Punjab.

The decision to make Punjab ministers sit before the public is also a reactive action, as a couple of days ago Congress’s rival party Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had launched the ‘Gall Punjab Di’ initiative to engage with the voters across the state.

