Punjab Election: Shiromani Akali Dal Launches ‘Gall Punjab Di’ Initiative

As Punjab is facing an extreme socio-economic turmoil, most Punjab voters are fed up with the traditional political parties which have ruined Punjab in the past couple of decades.

As the campaign for Punjab Assembly election 2022 is gaining momentum, a local political party Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has launched the ‘Gall Punjab Di’ initiative to engage with the voters.

Under the ‘Gall Punjab Di’ program, party president Sukhbir Singh Badal will undertake a 100-day yatra (journey) across 117 constituencies with other SAD leaders to discuss people’s grievances and aspirations.

“‘Gall Punjab Di’ is an initiative of Shiromani Akali Dal to work towards Nava (new) Punjab,” Badal said today (August 17) in a tweet. “It is an effort of Shiromani Akali Dal to script the vision statement of Nava Punjab.”

He also complained that Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh (of Congress party) has failed to fulfill his pre-poll promises made to the people of Punjab.

“Amarinder Singh failed to regard his oath on holy Gutka Sahib to give jobs to youth, loan waivers to farmers, regularisation of contractual teachers, and solution to drug menace in 4 weeks. Punjab still awaits the solution. People can now voice their concerns through #GallPunjabDi,” Badal said.

Currently, the main political groups operating in Punjab are: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.