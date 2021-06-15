Punjab Politics: Police Use Force to Disperse Protesters in Punjab

Punjab is plagued by rampant corruption, lawlessness, unemployment, illegal drugs trade, industrial sickness, and mafia culture.

By RMN News Service

Hundreds of protesters defied coronavirus guidelines today (June 15) to protest outside the residence of Punjab chief minister (CM) Amarinder Singh in Mohali. Police used water cannons and force to drive away the leaders and workers of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) – two political groups which have formed an alliance to contest Punjab Assembly election in 2022.

Sukhbir Singh Badal – the president of SAD – was leading the demonstration against massive corruption in the state under the Congress leadership of Amarinder Singh. The protesters highlighted alleged irregularities in the recent purchase of Fateh kits to treat coronavirus and alleged diversion of Covid-19 vaccine doses to private hospitals which are selling them at inflated rates.

It is learnt that a ‘Fateh kit’ contains a pulse oximeter, thermometer, face masks, a steamer, sanitizer, Vitamin-C and zinc tablets and some other medicines for Covid-19 patients.

The SAD said that its leader Badal was arrested by the police for raising his voice against corruption and greed in the state. With the hashtag #CorruptionDaCaptain, the SAD has listed a number of corruption scandals in the Amarinder Singh government.

Today, Punjab is plagued by rampant corruption, lawlessness, unemployment, illegal drugs trade, industrial sickness, and mafia culture. Amarinder Singh – who is an old and obsolete politician – could not provide the right governance to the people of the state, and now he is facing a revolt declared by other Congress leaders.

Amarinder Singh also could not fulfill any of his poll promises on employment, eradication of corruption, lawful administration, and removal of mafia criminality from the state.