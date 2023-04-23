SGPC Completes Signature Campaign to Get Sikh Prisoners Released

In the case of Punjab, there is hardly any attempt by the SGPC or any other Sikh organization to approach the international forums to get Sikh prisoners released.

By Rakesh Raman

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has intensified its campaign to get Sikh political prisoners released from jails.

In a statement tweeted on April 22, 2023, SGPC said that nearly 25 lakh people participated in its signature campaign for the release of Bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners) lodged in different Indian jails even after completing their sentences.

The statement added that the proformas filled under this campaign will be handed over to the Governor of Punjab Banwari Lal Purohit on April 27.

While the SGPC did not include the list of Sikh prisoners in its statement, a tentative list of 85 Sikh political prisoners is available on the internet. These prisoners were jailed for committing various crimes as part of their political objectives and some of them are in jails for more than 25 years.

According to reports, various Sikh groups have been protesting on the Chandigarh-Punjab border since January 2023 to get Sikh prisoners released from jails.

As authoritarianism is spreading in all parts of the world, the authoritarian regimes in countries such as Belarus, China, India, Iran, Myanmar, Nicaragua, North Korea, and Russia have imprisoned thousands of their political opponents.

[ VIDEO: अमेरिकी सांसद इल्हान उमर ने पंजाब में मानवाधिकार के उल्लंघन पर चिंता व्यक्त की ]

Despite international pressure, the despotic governments do not release political prisoners. In December 2022, for example, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) passed a resolution for the release of prisoners in Myanmar. But they were not released.

In the case of Punjab, there is hardly any attempt by the SGPC or any other Sikh organization to approach the international forums to get Sikh prisoners released.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said in the statement that a four-member delegation led by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami will meet the Governor Banwari Lal Purohit. The other three members of the SGPC delegation include SGPC senior vice-president Baldev Singh Qaimpur, junior vice- president Avtar Singh Raya, and general secretary Bhai Gurcharan Singh Grewal.

The SGPC secretary said that before proceeding for the Governor house on April 27, a Panthic (community) gathering will be held to offer Ardas (Sikh prayer) at Sri Akal Takht Sahib at 7 am.

In this Panthic meeting, Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh, Jathedar of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Giani Raghbir Singh, head granthi of Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib Giani Jagtar Singh, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and heads of various Sikh organizations including all SGPC office-bearers and members will participate.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.