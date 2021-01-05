Sonia Gandhi to PM Modi: Repeal Black Farm Laws

Although the Congress party is facing extinction, Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi keep issuing random statements through Twitter.

By Rakesh Raman

The president of the Congress party Sonia Gandhi has urged India’s Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi to repeal farm laws which are being imposed by his government on farmers.

Although the Congress party is facing extinction, Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi keep issuing random statements through Twitter.

The Congress chief tweeted Sunday (January 3) that the Modi government should remember democracy means protecting the interests of people, the labourers, and the farmers. “The government should immediately withdraw all 3 black laws to end the agitation. This is true Rajdharma and a fitting tribute to the late farmers,” she said in her tweet.

[ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਿਸਾਨ ਅੰਦੋਲਨ – ਸਵੋਟ ਵਿਸ਼ਲੇਸ਼ਣ | ਰਾਕੇਸ਼ ਰਮਨ ਦੁਆਰਾ | WATCH VIDEO ]

It is said that more than 50 farmers have lost their lives during the ongoing agitation that the farmers are holding in Delhi’s chilling winter and rains. Farmers blame Modi for the deaths of protesters.

“Due to the government’s arrogance towards the agitation, 50 farmers have lost their lives. Some even resorted to suicide. However, neither the heartless Modi government, nor the PM (Modi) himself nor any minister has uttered a word of consolation,” Congress President said.

Rural Resistance: Protests by Farmers Raman Media Network (RMN) Company – which is working in diversified content creation, management, and distribution businesses on a global scale – has launched “Rural Resistance: Protests by Farmers” editorial section. This section under the RMN news service has been created to cover the agricultural reforms and ongoing farmers’ protests in India. It will carry news, views, and related developments and invites farmers as well as farming experts to share their views which will be published on the site. You can click here to visit the section.

Hundreds of thousands of Indian farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since November 27 against the new farm laws introduced by the Modi government. While farmers expect the government to repeal the contentious laws, the government has refused to accept farmers’ demands.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.