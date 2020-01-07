The Integrity Bulletin Covers Global Corruption Issues

The Integrity Bulletin Launched to Cover Corruption Issues

“Corruption robs schools, hospitals, and others of vitally needed funds. It rots institutions, as public officials enrich themselves or turn a blind eye to criminality. It deprives people of their rights, drives away foreign investment, and despoils the environment,” says UN Secretary General António Guterres.

The humanitarian organization RMN Foundation is publishing the The Integrity Bulletin magazine. The monthly news magazine covers local and international corruption news and issues to engage with different stakeholders who are trying to combat corruption.

The main stories in the January 2020 issue of The Integrity Bulletin are:

– UN Anti-Corruption Conference Plans to Fight Global Corruption

– Harness Technology to Combat Corruption: Yury Fedotov

– Corporate Fraud Reported in 55 Cases of Indian Companies

– Make the Fight Against Corruption a Top Priority: UN Chief

– Corruption Increasing in the Middle East and North Africa: Survey

– Corruption Case of Air India Man Sampathkumar

– Corruption in Malta: European Parliament Asks PM Joseph Muscat to Resign

– RMN Global Terrorism Information Center

– Letter to Lokpal to Resolve a Chronic Case of Bureaucratic Corruption

– Content Development Services for Anti-Corruption Agencies

– Support New Research Project on Corruption in India

– How IMF Plans to Tackle Corruption in the Public Sector

– Israeli PM Netanyahu May Escape Prosecution for Corruption

– OECD Global Anti-Corruption & Integrity Forum

– Reasons for Increasing Corruption in India

– After Trump Impeachment, New Law May Increase Corruption in Ukraine

– New Discriminatory Laws to Increase Corruption in India

– PolCom Political Communications and Research Services

You can download the pdf version of the magazine and share it with your colleagues so they could support this anti-corruption activity. It is also given below in the digital format.