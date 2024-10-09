India Corruption Research Report 2024 Released

Corruption in India

The India Corruption Research Report 2024 (ICRR 2024) is the third annual report on corruption in India.

The India Corruption Research Report 2024 – ICRR 2024 discusses different aspects of political and bureaucratic corruption in India. The report finds that no government in India is willing to stop corruption because now it has become the lifeblood of Indian bureaucrats and politicians.

All major global anti-corruption organizations observe that corruption has been increasing at an alarming pace in India while the government has no plans and procedures to stop corruption in the country.

The India Corruption Research Report 2024 (ICRR 2024) is the third annual report while the first report ICRR 2022 was released in October 2022 and the second report ICRR 2023 was released in October 2023.

The author / editor of these reports Rakesh Raman is a national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation in New Delhi, India.

Besides working at senior editorial positions with leading media companies, he was writing an exclusive edit-page tech business column (named Technophile) regularly for The Financial Express, which is a daily business newspaper of The Indian Express Group.

He had also been associated with the United Nations (UN) through the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) as a digital media expert to help businesses use technology for brand marketing and business development.

The ICRR 2024 topics are listed below.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY OPENING STATEMENT BUREAUCRATIC AND POLITICAL CORRUPTION OVERVIEW OF CORRUPTION IN INDIA ICRR 2024: KEY FACTS ABOUT INDIA CORRUPTION RESEARCH REPORT CORRUPTION PERCEPTION SURVEY GLOBAL OBSERVATIONS ON CORRUPTION IN INDIA COMPLICIT ANTI-CORRUPTION AGENCIES OF INDIA DELIBERATE NEGLIGENCE IN APPLYING ANTI-CORRUPTION LAWS ACTION TO REVAMP CORRUPTION PREVENTION PROCESSES WIDEHOUSE CORRUPTION SCANDAL OF DELHI FORMS OF CORRUPTION AND ITS IMPACT CASE STUDIES OF GRAND CORRUPTION CLEAN HOUSE ANTI-CORRUPTION SERVICE UNTRAINED ANTI-CORRUPTION OFFICERS IN INDIA TECHNOLOGY INTERFACE TO TACKLE CORRUPTION 10 RECOMMENDATIONS TO COMBAT CORRUPTION ABOUT THE EDITOR CIRCULATION OF INDIA CORRUPTION RESEARCH REPORT 2024

You can click here to download and read the India Corruption Research Report 2024 to support this editorial initiative.

