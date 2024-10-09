India Corruption Research Report 2024 Released

India Corruption Research Report 2024. By Rakesh Raman / RMN News Service
The India Corruption Research Report 2024 (ICRR 2024) is the third annual report on corruption in India.

The India Corruption Research Report 2024 – ICRR 2024 discusses different aspects of political and bureaucratic corruption in India. The report finds that no government in India is willing to stop corruption because now it has become the lifeblood of Indian bureaucrats and politicians. 

All major global anti-corruption organizations observe that corruption has been increasing at an alarming pace in India while the government has no plans and procedures to stop corruption in the country.

The India Corruption Research Report 2024 (ICRR 2024) is the third annual report while the first report ICRR 2022 was released in October 2022 and the second report ICRR 2023 was released in October 2023.

The author / editor of these reports Rakesh Raman is a national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation in New Delhi, India. 

Besides working at senior editorial positions with leading media companies, he was writing an exclusive edit-page tech business column (named Technophile) regularly for The Financial Express, which is a daily business newspaper of The Indian Express Group.

He had also been associated with the United Nations (UN) through the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) as a digital media expert to help businesses use technology for brand marketing and business development. 

The ICRR 2024 topics are listed below.

  1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 
  2. OPENING STATEMENT 
  3. BUREAUCRATIC AND POLITICAL CORRUPTION 
  4. OVERVIEW OF CORRUPTION IN INDIA 
  5. ICRR 2024: KEY FACTS 
  6. ABOUT INDIA CORRUPTION RESEARCH REPORT 
  7. CORRUPTION PERCEPTION SURVEY
  8. GLOBAL OBSERVATIONS ON CORRUPTION IN INDIA 
  9. COMPLICIT ANTI-CORRUPTION AGENCIES OF INDIA 
  10. DELIBERATE NEGLIGENCE IN APPLYING ANTI-CORRUPTION LAWS 
  11. ACTION TO REVAMP CORRUPTION PREVENTION PROCESSES 
  12. WIDEHOUSE CORRUPTION SCANDAL OF DELHI 
  13. FORMS OF CORRUPTION AND ITS IMPACT
  14. CASE STUDIES OF GRAND CORRUPTION 
  15. CLEAN HOUSE ANTI-CORRUPTION SERVICE 
  16. UNTRAINED ANTI-CORRUPTION OFFICERS IN INDIA 
  17. TECHNOLOGY INTERFACE TO TACKLE CORRUPTION 
  18. 10 RECOMMENDATIONS TO COMBAT CORRUPTION 
  19. ABOUT THE EDITOR 
  20. CIRCULATION OF INDIA CORRUPTION RESEARCH REPORT 2024 

You can click here to download and read the India Corruption Research Report 2024 to support this editorial initiative.

Contact

Rakesh Raman
Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]
Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]
463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4
Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India
WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

