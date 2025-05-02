The Unrest Digital Magazine by RMN News Service – May 1-15, 2025 Issue

The Unrest: RMN Digital Magazine on Economic and Political Upheavals in the World

May 1-15, 2025

In the latest May 1-15, 2025 issue of The Unrest magazine, you can read that following the deadly attack in Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed, the Indian government has taken several actions, including blocking Pakistani YouTube channels accused of spreading misinformation and addressing concerns about media reporting.

A Delhi court delays notice to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in ED National Herald money laundering case, an opinion article describes unemployment in 2025, take a tangible look at pollution and garbage in New Delhi, Clean House service allows Delhi residents to complain against housing corruption and government carelessness, read how the legal system is being exploited in a Delhi court to silence investigative journalism, and the Delhi cabinet has approved a significant piece of legislation aimed at controlling school fees following numerous complaints about “arbitrary” increases.

In the international stories, you can read that thousands of people across the United States have taken to the streets in a series of demonstrations protesting against recent actions by President Donald Trump, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte concluded a visit to the United States, engaging in talks with senior US officials, including a meeting with President Trump at the White House, UN experts raise alarm over alleged ‘Punitive Psychiatry’ against dissenters in Belarus, an international conference recently convened in Warsaw, Poland, exploring the crucial role of civil society in defending the rule of law, and the election in Canada was heavily influenced by concerns over Trump’s threats against Canada.

