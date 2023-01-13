Training to Teachers Is a Political Stunt of the Kejriwal Govt

While the services of all teachers in Delhi schools should be terminated, Kejriwal and his clique are squandering public money on their training so that they could tell lies about Delhi school education to get undue political advantage in elections.

Manish Sisodia – an education minister in the Delhi Government of chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal – claimed today (January 13) that the Lt. Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena – is not allowing 30 Delhi school teachers to attend foreign training in Finland.

In a tweet written in Hindi, Sisodia said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to destroy the Delhi education system through the LG.

According to reports, while rejecting the proposal of the Kejriwal government, LG Saxena has said that there is no cost-benefit analysis of the proposed training abroad and this training can be done in the country itself.

A tweeted statement from the LG office clarified that the Delhi Government has been advised to evaluate the proposal in totality and record the cost-benefit analysis in tangible terms, so as to assess the effectiveness of various foreign training programmes for teachers undertaken in the past.

In fact, Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and minister Sisodia – who is facing multiple corruption investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) – have been telling blatant lies about the school education.

They falsely claim that the Delhi education model is very good. But the truth is that the education in Delhi schools is so bad that the students cannot be called educated after completing their education. The education in government and private schools is equally deplorable.

God only knows if Sisodia himself is properly educated, but he positions himself as a self-styled best education minister in the country. If Sisodia is so good, why can’t he train teachers in Delhi itself instead of wasting public money on their training abroad?

Actually, the teachers in almost all Delhi schools are so unqualified that they cannot be trained in India or abroad. They are spoiling the lives and careers of millions of students, as these teachers are clueless about the modern education paradigm, pedagogy, and job market requirements.

A new research report on reforms in school education asserts that teachers are mainly responsible for the poor education which is causing extreme joblessness in the country.

Since most existing school teachers are neither qualified nor trainable in the contemporary fields of studies, they must be removed from their jobs and replaced with new teachers who clear a specially designed test for them.

Moreover, the report recommends that school teachers must sign legal Service-Level Agreements (SLAs) to ensure education quality in the schools. And they must be terminated and prosecuted if they are not able to provide the assured level of education services.

Therefore, Delhi LG Saxena has taken the right decision – at least in this case – to question the dubious proposal of the Kejriwal government to send teachers for training abroad.

LG Saxena should also order an onsite quality assessment based on a set of parameters in Delhi schools and on the basis of this assessment, he should remove teachers from schools and even close down some of the schools.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.