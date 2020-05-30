Trump Tweet Glorifies Violence: Twitter Warns Users

As Twitter has been receiving complaints about Trump, it has rightly started labeling his tweets with its own warning messages.

By Rakesh Raman

President Donald Trump who has been using Twitter to spread fake news and issue threats to his opponents is now feeling restless because the social media site has started putting warning labels on his vulgar tweets.

Today, Trump tweeted “I can’t stand back and watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard and get the job done right…”

I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

When Twitter noticed this Trump tweet, it added its warning message: “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible. Learn more”

Since Twitter message does not appear in the embedded tweet, it is reproduced below as an image.

Trump’s tweet was in response to ongoing protests in Minneapolis, where protesters are angry over the killing of George Floyd, an African American man whose death in police custody on Monday was captured on video and has led to vociferous demonstrations.

Trump uses Twitter frequently to attack his opponents including media, Democrats, some Republicans, and global leaders. He uses extremely filthy language in his tweets which primarily target his blind followers.

Earlier, on May 21, a man Timothy J. “TJ” Klausutis asked Twitter to intervene as Trump was spreading rumors about his wife’s death. “The President of the United States has taken something that does not belong him — the memory of my dead wife — and perverted it for perceived political gain,” Lori Klausutis’ husband said in his letter to Twitter founder Jack Dorsey.

Trump has been baselessly suggesting that “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough murdered Lori Klausutis, TJ’s 28-year-old wife in 2001 when she was working with Scarborough during his tenure as a Florida congressman.

Many believe that Trump has gone berserk because instead of saving lives from coronavirus that has already killed more than 100,000 Americans, he is only focused on his Twitter account.

As Twitter has been receiving complaints about Trump, it has rightly started labeling his tweets with its own warning messages. If Trump did not stop using Twitter as a social media cannon to attack his rivals, it is possible that Twitter will block his account. And that will be the right step.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also creates and publishes a number of digital publications and research reports on different subjects. These publications include the “Covid Health Bulletin” that covers global coronavirus news and views.