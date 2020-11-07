Twitter Blocks Trump’s False Tweet on Election Victory

By RMN News Service

Twitter today blocked a false tweet by President Donald Trump when he claimed he has won the election, although the counting of votes is still underway.

Trump has been telling blatant lies about his election win and certain U.S. TV channels on Thursday had halted his live address concluding that he was spreading disinformation.

In his fact-check program, The News with Shepard Smith, a top broadcast journalist for NBC News and CNBC, said what Trump claimed was absolutely untrue.

President Trump just spoke at the White House, as key states continue to count votes.

Shep has the facts: “What the President of the United States is saying, in large part, is absolutely untrue.” #Election2020 https://t.co/E6DBt6OodD pic.twitter.com/HVa87qUCzB — The News with Shepard Smith (@thenewsoncnbc) November 6, 2020

Irked by the pushback from the TV networks, Trump took to Twitter to spread falsehood. “I easily win the Presidency of the United States with legal votes cast. The observers were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form, to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be illegal votes. U.S. Supreme Court should decide!” Trump tweeted.

I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST. The OBSERVERS were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form, to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES. U.S. Supreme Court should decide! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

As it was a total lie, Twitter reacted instantly. “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process,” Twitter warned with its own message.

As the vote counting continues, Trump’s rival Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has consolidated his chances of winning the election.