U.S. Extends Support for Multilateral Response to the Covid-19 Crisis

The United States Government is providing more than $19.6 billion for life-saving health, economic, and humanitarian Covid-19 assistance to its partners to fight this virus and its impacts.

The United States is providing an additional $580 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to support seven partners who are working in the global fight against Covid-19. With the emergence of the Omicron variant, and continued challenges like equitable access to life-saving care and vaccines, the world is at a critical point in the global response to this virus.

“The United States has sought to galvanize global collective action with our own example and leadership, and it is critical that other governments fulfill their commitments and support those on the frontline of this pandemic,” said Antony J. Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State in a statement released on December 21.

To date, according to the statement, the United States has shared over 330 million safe and effective vaccine doses to more than 110 countries and economies worldwide. The United States Government is providing more than $19.6 billion for life-saving health, economic, and humanitarian Covid-19 assistance to its partners to fight this virus and its impacts. These funds are delivering shots in arms, lifesaving supplies to hospitals, and support that reaches most vulnerable communities.

Earlier, President Biden accelerated the efforts to fight this pandemic, promising to deliver 200 million vaccine doses in the next 100 days. Since his announcement, the U.S. claims it has shared more than 50 million doses.

“While we know vaccines are a critical aspect to help end this pandemic, we also need to work with our partners to increase testing and surveillance, get life-saving equipment and resources to those most in need, and ensure that the most vulnerable have access to vaccination sites,” Blinken said.

He added that the rapid spread of the Omicron variant reinforces that we must all continue to accelerate our efforts to end this pandemic and that none of us are safe until all of us are safe. This is a global pandemic that requires global solutions.

“This additional $580 million is a significant contribution to turn vaccines into vaccinations; strengthen public health capacity; support communities in need, and provide urgent, life-saving relief,” Blinken said.

He also said that these resources reflect the deep commitment of the United States and the American people to a healthier, more secure world, in keeping with President Biden’s commitment to elevate the global ambition to end the Covid-19 pandemic in 2022.