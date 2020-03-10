UNGASS to Shape the Global Anti-Corruption Agenda

The first-ever UN General Assembly Special Session (UNGASS) focused on corruption will take place in New York from 26 to 28 April 2021.

The UNGASS aims to provide an opportunity to shape the global anti-corruption agenda for the next decade – by advancing bold and innovative approaches, scaling best practices, and developing new standards and mechanisms.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has launched a website to solicit and publish submissions from governments, UN bodies, international organizations, and civil society organizations.

In the initial submission, key topics for UNGASS’ political declaration have been outlined. Following a broader consultation process among UNCAC (United Nations Convention against Corruption) Coalition members, the specific actions will be explained in detail.

[ The Integrity Bulletin Covers Global Corruption Issues ]

The UNCAC Coalition will hold a consultation with its members and the groups in its network to collect input for a detailed submission in March-April 2020.

A zero draft of the Political Declaration will be prepared by UNODC, taking into account input received through the consultation process from States Parties, civil society groups, UN bodies, and international organizations.

Three Conference of States Parties (CoSP) sessions will take place in 2020 in Vienna to prepare the political declaration of the UNGASS:

11-12 June: Focus on Prevention and Criminalization

2-4 September: Focus on Asset Recovery

18-20 November: Focus on International Cooperation

The political declaration will be adopted at a special CoSP session in February 2021 before it is forwarded to the General Assembly.