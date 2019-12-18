With No Winning Plan, Save India Rally of Congress Cannot Save India

No Congress leader could suggest even a single actionable step that people of India can take to save India from Modi or his anti-people activities. If Congress didn’t get its act together immediately, India will soon become a one-party dictatorship state like China.

By Rakesh Raman

You can’t stop Congress leaders if they want to live in a fool’s paradise. While PM Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) crushed Congress in the Lok Sabha election just a few months ago, Congress is again targeting Modi with shallow rhetoric.

Congress – which is virtually facing extinction – held a Bharat Bachao Rally or “Save India Rally” in India’s capital New Delhi today, December 14, to save India from Modi and BJP. Top Congress leaders – including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi – spoke on a range of issues – such as economic disaster, lack of women’s security, joblessness, lawlessness, etc. – with which India is grappling under Modi’s despotic rule.

However, no Congress leader could suggest even a single actionable step that people of India can take to save India from Modi or his anti-people activities. After the rally, the Congress leaders went to sleep at their homes and the people attending the rally will forget what they heard.

This is the height of stupidity that Congress is planning to defeat Modi after 5 years – in 2024. By that time, he will completely destroy India. While the monolithic Congress party should chalk out a specific game plan to dethrone Modi in the next few weeks or the first few months of 2020, it is wasting years to challenge Modi.

At that time, just a couple of months before the 2024 election, Modi will again devise a cunning scheme such as the Pulwama terror attack or fake threats of nuclear bomb attacks on Pakistan to woo the voters and win the election deceptively.

He also has the slam-dunk option of manipulating electronic voting machines (EVMs) to win any election, although Modi is using the EVM option selectively. In future, he can contrive new ways to steal the elections.

Congress will again keep crying as a permanent opposition party for the next 5 years in such useless ‘Save India’ rallies when in 2029 Modi’s friend Amit Shah will be ready to become PM and use the Modi model to stay in power by hook or by crook.

TURMOIL IN INDIA

Today, under Modi’s misrule, massive bureaucratic and political corruption, unemployment, lethal pollution, and human rights violations are happening in India. As a result, all the four pillars of democracy have collapsed in the country. The compromised judiciary, corrupt media, and spineless opposition are allowing the Indian rulers to run the country in a dictatorial manner.

The voters have lost relevance while EVMs are manipulated by the rulers to win elections. Also, Modi’s BJP frequently purchases legislators in horse-trading deals to reverse the election results and form governments unscrupulously.

As a result of the despotic centralized control of Modi, the collapse of the Indian economy is quite visible. While rampant frauds are happening in banks, the NPAs of Indian banks have crossed the alarming limits.

Now banks are not allowing people to withdraw their own money deposited in banks. Extreme inflation is another irritant. Obviously, a state of civil unrest is imminent in India. The turmoil in India will have serious consequences for the entire world, as mass migration is expected from India.

CORRECTIVE STEPS

If Congress – which is the largest opposition party – really wants to save India from Modi’s excesses, it will have to take a number of concrete steps. First, it has to ensure fair elections in which EVMs or any other fraudulent schemes have no impact on the results.

Lack of mass communication skills is a major problem in Congress. All the communications of Congress are designed to criticize PM Modi – particularly Modi’s demonetization decision and Goods and Services Tax (GST) introduction.

Although Congress had raised the issue of corruption in Modi’s Rafale deal, it proved to be a damp squib as Modi and BJP have refused to acknowledge Congress rhetoric. And the weak Indian judiciary dismissed the Rafale case petitions without allowing investigation into the case.

Educated people (who are less than 5% in India’s population of 1.3 billion) are fed up with Rahul Gandhi’s oft-repeated, monotonous speeches on demonetization, GST, and Rafale. Rahul Gandhi has been trying to peddle dog food to cat owners by using these technical subjects in his speeches. This is one of the reasons for repeated defeats of Congress in elections.

Worse, there is no communications expert in Congress who could bring freshness to the content of Rahul Gandhi’s speeches. As Congress workers also lack new-media skills, the party’s messaging on social media properties such as Twitter is not quite effective.

The social media team of Congress also does not understand the different digital formats to deliver content to different categories of information consumers. Plus, social media qualitative impact analysis is another subject that Congress workers need to learn.

More importantly, Congress must know that no publicity is bad publicity – particularly for Modi. Instead of talking only about Modi and attacking his policies, the traditional party must reveal its own road maps to achieve targets in critical areas such as employment, education, trade, health care, corruption prevention, and so on.

In order to inform people about its solutions to address different problems, Congress must create a flawless website in English and local languages. This will also bring consistency in its messaging. The digital campaigns must be supplemented with field programs to have direct interaction with the masses.

If Congress didn’t get its act together immediately, India will soon become a one-party (BJP) dictatorship state like China where people will have to live like slaves.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also creates and publishes a number of digital publications on different subjects.