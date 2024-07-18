क्या पीएम मोदी ने केजरीवाल को झूठे शराब घोटाले मामले में फंसाया है?
यह वीडियो दिल्ली शराब घोटाला मामले की व्याख्या करता है जिसमें दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल को जेल हुई है और यह पता लगाया गया है कि क्या केजरीवाल की जेल में पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी की कोई भूमिका है। वीडियो में केजरीवाल को जमानत देने के लिए अदालतों की उत्सुकता पर भी चर्चा की गई है। आप वीडियो के नीचे अपनी टिप्पणियाँ जोड़ सकते हैं। संबंधित लिंक नीचे भी दिए गए हैं।
Has PM Modi implicated Kejriwal in a false liquor scam case?
This video explains the Delhi liquor scam case in which Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been jailed and explores if PM Narendra Modi has any role in Kejriwal’s imprisonment. The video also discusses the courts’ eagerness to grant bail to Kejriwal. You can add your comments under the video. Related links are also given below.
दिल्ली शराब घोटाला:
https://www.ramanmedianetwork.com/how-enforcement-directorate-failed-to-present-kejriwal-case-in-supreme-court/
अरविंद केजरीवाल को जेल:
https://www.ramanmedianetwork.com/why-courts-are-not-granting-bail-to-arvind-kejriwal-in-delhi-liquor-scam-case/
New Video: https://youtu.be/xFnm8mxdGQU
केजरीवाल को जमानत: https://youtu.be/wYFHXWO4gI4
RMN Foundation: https://www.rmnfoundation.org/
Elections: https://rmnsite.my.canva.site/evm-website-rmn
Donate: https://pages.razorpay.com/pl_GNxYweVwTnCBet/view
Adani Case: https://www.ramanmedianetwork.com/supreme-court-succumbs-again-to-protect-adani-group-in-money-laundering-case/
Courts: https://www.rmncompany.com/research-report-defective-e-filing-systems-of-indian-courts/
Corruption Survey: https://www.ramanmedianetwork.com/perception-survey-for-2024-corruption-research-project-in-india/
Lokpal: https://www.ramanmedianetwork.com/justice-khanwilkar-with-dubious-record-to-head-anti-corruption-outfit-lokpal/
Inset Photo Courtesy: AAP, PIB
