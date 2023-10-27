Disproportionate Assets Case of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar

I sent the following RTI application.

To October 25, 2023

The Public Information Officer (PIO)

Chief Minister Secretariat, Government of Karnataka

Bengaluru

Subject: RTI Application to Seek Information under the Right to Information Act

Name of the Applicant: Rakesh Raman

Dear PIO at the Chief Minister Secretariat, Government of Karnataka,

This has reference to my petition of July 22, 2023 to investigate the assets of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar. [ You can click here to read the petition. ]

In response to my petition, please refer to the letter No. 350/239/2023AVD-III dated 31.08.2023 from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India, sent to the Secretary to the Karnataka Chief Minister. The said letter – with the approval of the Minister of State, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India – is reproduced below as Exhibit 1.

In this regard, please provide me with the following details under the RTI Act:

1. What is the status of investigation in the case of D. K. Shivakumar?

2. Have you shared my petition with D. K. Shivakumar to take his response?

3. Provide me with all the copies of correspondence done in this case internally in the Karnataka Government or other external departments.

4. If you have not yet launched a formal investigation against D. K. Shivakumar, when will you initiate this investigation?

5. If all the information asked above is not available in your office, you can collect it from the other concerned departments and send it to me.

