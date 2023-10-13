भारत की जहरीली राजनीतिक व्यवस्था तथा सुधार अभियान

भाइयो और बहनों,

आप सब जानते हैं कि आज भारत का राजनीतिक सिस्टेम इस क़दर जहरीला हो चुका है कि यह अपने जहर से हम और आप जैसे साधारण नागरिकों को पल पल मार रहा है | आज जितना बड़ा गुंडा है वह भारत की राजनीति में उतना ही बड़ा नेता है | चोर और लूटेरे मंत्री बने बैठे हैं तथा डाकू तो राजा बन चुके हैं | इन अपराधियों के गैंग में पुलिस, सरकारी बाबू, मीडिया, और न्यायालयों के न्यायाधीश भी शामिल हैं | हर तरफ भ्रष्टाचार और अन्याय है | हालाँकि भारत 75 साल पहले अंग्रेजों से आज़ाद हो गया था, लेकिन हम सब अभी भी क्रूर भारतीय शासकों के गुलाम हैं | सभी राजनीतिक दलों में एक से बढ़ कर एक बेईमान और अपराधी हैं और राजनिति एक अनपढ़ों और गुंडों का धंधा बन कर रह गयी है | चुनाव और संसद का महत्त्व खत्म हो चुका है |

आप के पास अच्छी पढ़ाई और डिग्री है पर नौकरी नहीं है | महंगाई से आपकी पीठ टूट रही है | यदि आप बीमार हैं तो अच्छा इलाज नहीं है | आप के आस पास गंदगी और प्रदूषण है | आने जाने के लिए सड़कें नहीं हैं और यदि हैं तो टूटी हुई हैं | आप को बिजली, पानी, और साफ़ हवा तक नहीं मिलती | भारत में करोड़ों लोगों के पास रहने को घर नहीं है, खाने को भोजन नहीं है, और पहनने को ठीक कपड़ा नहीं है | इसलिए लोग भूख, सर्दी, और गर्मी से भी मर रहे हैं | आप गरीबी, बीमारी, और बेरोज़गारी के दर्द से परेशान हैं | अपराध चारों तरफ बढ़ रहा है क्योंकि नेता, पुलिस, सरकारी अधिकारी, और कोर्ट के जज बहुत बेईंमान हैं | ये सब मिल कर आपको धर्म के नाम पर एक दूसरे से लड़ा रहे हैं ताकि आप इन अपराधी शासकों से अपने अधिकार नहीं मांगें | अपराधी नेता आपको झूठे भाषणों से धोखा दे रहे हैं ताकि आपको कड़वी सच्चाई नज़र न आ सके | देश का सारा धन कुछ अमीरों के हाथ में है जबकि अमीर और अमीर तथा गरीब और गरीब होता जा रहा है |

इस बिगड़ते हुए हालात को हमें ठीक करना है | इसके लिए आपको एक कठिन संघर्ष करना पड़ेगा ताकि आप के सभी अधिकार आप को मिल सकें तथा आप और आप के बच्चे एक अच्छा जीवन पा सकें | यह संघर्ष होगा इन अपराधी शासकों से आज़ादी पाने का संघर्ष | यदि आप अधिकारों और रहन सहन की समानता चाहते हैं, तो आप को एक साफ़ सुथरे राजनीतिक सिस्टेम को हासिल करने के लिए संघर्ष करना पड़ेगा | ऐसे नए सिस्टेम में कोई अमीर या ग़रीब नहीं होगा | सरकारी धन का कंट्रोल किसान और मज़दूर के हाथ में होगा | पैसे का महत्त्व बहुत कम होगा | सब तरफ बराबरी का वातावरण होगा जिससे सभी नागरिकों को एक सी आधुनिक शिक्षा, एक सी स्वास्थ्य सेवा, एक सा भोजन, और एक सी अन्य सुविधाएं मिलेंगी |

इसके लिए हमें भारत में सामाजिक लोकतंत्र (social democracy) को लाना होगा जिसमें देश का धन सभी नागरिकों का धन होगा और उसका प्रबंध अपराधी नेता नहीं बल्कि ईमानदार डोमेन विशेषज्ञ (domain experts) करेंगे | इस से हमें समान अधिकार और समान सुविधाएं मिलेंगी और हम एक खुशहाल जीवन जी सकेंगे | इस नए राजनीतिक मॉडल से हर एक नागरिक का अच्छी शिक्षा और अच्छे व्यवहार द्वारा सशक्तिकरण किया जाएगा ताकि वह एक सफल और सम्मानित नागरिक की तरह रह सके | आप सब से अनुरोध है कि आप इस राजनीतिक सुधार अभियान के साथ जुड़ें | धन्यवाद |

You can click here to watch a related video, which is also given below.

Social democracy is supposed to build an egalitarian society in which all citizens are equal and they have equal rights, opportunities, freedoms, and access to justice. This campaign is being run by Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.

सामाजिक और राजनीतिक सुधार

भारत में एक स्वच्छ राजनीतिक व्यवस्था और सामाजिक लोकतंत्र को हासिल करने के लिए हमें अपनी मौजूदा प्रक्रिया में कई सुधार करने पड़ेंगे | इनमें से कुछ सुधार नीचे दिए गए हैं |

चुनाव लड़ने वाले उम्मीदवारों की योग्यता तय की जानी चाहिए ताकि केवल शिक्षित और ईमानदार व्यक्ति ही चुनाव लड़ सकें।वंशवाद की राजनीति बंद होनी चाहिए।

मतदाताओं की योग्यता भी तय की जानी चाहिए ताकि अशिक्षित लोगों को – जिन्हें आमतौर पर अपराधी राजनेताओं द्वारा धोखा दिया जाता है या रिश्वत दी जाती है – वोट देने की अनुमति नहीं दी जानी चाहिए।केवल शिक्षित और बुद्धिमान लोगों को ही मतदान करने की अनुमति दी जानी चाहिए।

इस तरह, मतदाताओं की कम संख्या के साथ, चुनाव पारदर्शी तरीके से कराए जा सकते हैं और कथित ईवीएम (EVM) धोखाधड़ी को रोका जा सकता है।

नागरिकों को धोखा देने वाले नेताओं से मुफ्त पानी, बिजली, भोजन आदि नहीं लेना चाहिए। आपको मुफ्त की चीजें देकर लुटेरे नेता आपको अपना गुलाम बना रहे हैं।

चुनाव जीतने वाले लोगों को एक निश्चित सीमा से अधिक संपत्ति रखने की अनुमति नहीं दी जानी चाहिए।

चुनाव जीतने वाले लोगों की अतिरिक्त संपत्ति सरकारी खजाने में जमा की जानी चाहिए ताकि वह नागरिकों की संपत्ति बन जाए।

चुनाव जीतने वाले लोगों का वेतन उनकी योग्यता और प्रदर्शन के आधार पर होना चाहिए।

चुनाव जीतने वाले लोगों के काम के लक्ष्य तय किए जाने चाहिए और उन्हें तय समय सीमा में उन लक्ष्यों को हासिल करने के लिए कहा जाना चाहिए।यदि वे उन लक्ष्यों को प्राप्त करने में सक्षम नहीं हैं तो उन्हें नौकरी से हटा दिया जाना चाहिए।

भ्रष्ट मीडिया कंपनियों की मदद से और सरकारी धन के दुरुपयोग से झूठे नेता अपने झूठ को सच के रूप में प्रचारित करने और पेश करने के लिए अखबारों और टीवी का इस्तेमाल करते हैं। किसी भी नेता को विज्ञापन करने की अनुमति नहीं दी जानी चाहिए ताकि वे नागरिकों को धोखा न दे सकें।

नई राजनीतिक व्यवस्था का मुख्य उद्देश्य हमेशा नागरिकों के जीवन की गुणवत्ता में सुधार करना होना चाहिए।

आज के राजनीतिक नेता तो निश्चित रूप से अपराधी हैं। लेकिन सरकारी कर्मचारी या नौकरशाह उनसे भी ज्यादा अपराधी हैं।एक व्यक्ति के काम के लिए दस अकुशल कर्मचारियों को रखा जाता है। चूंकि वे आपका पैसा बर्बाद कर रहे हैं, उन्हें उनकी नौकरी से हटा दिया जाना चाहिए।

सरकार में केवल डोमेन विशेषज्ञ ही काम करें और उनकी जवाबदेही तय की जाए। यदि वे काम करने में सक्षम नहीं हैं तो नागरिकों द्वारा उनके खिलाफ शिकायत करने पर उन्हें नौकरी से हटा दिया जाना चाहिए।

भारत में कोर्ट के जज बड़े बेईमान हैं। उन्हें अपनी अदालती सुनवाई को पारदर्शी तरीके से लाइवस्ट्रीम (livestream) करने के लिए मजबूर किया जाना चाहिए। अगर वे बेईमानी से काम करने की कोशिश करते हैं, तो उन्हें जेल में डाल देना चाहिए।

इसी तरह पुलिस अपराधियों की तरह काम करती है। ऐसे पुलिस अधिकारियों को भी जेल होनी चाहिए।

चूंकि आईएएस (IAS) और आईपीएस (IPS) अधिकारी अत्यधिक अकुशल और भ्रष्ट हैं, इसलिए आईएएस और आईपीएस पदों को समाप्त कर दिया जाना चाहिए। केवल डोमेन विशेषज्ञों और विशेष रूप से कुशल लोगों को ही उनके काम के लिए काम पर रखा जाना चाहिए।

भारत के विनाश का सबसे विनाशकारी कारण धर्म है। इसलिए धर्म को समाज से दूर कर देना चाहिए। सभी धार्मिक स्थलों को स्कूल और अस्पताल में तब्दील किया जाए। तब अपराधी राजनीतिक नेता धर्म के नाम पर जनता को धोखा नहीं दे पाएंगे।

भारत में राष्ट्रीय और राज्य स्तर पर, प्रधान मंत्री या मुख्यमंत्रियों के बजाय, डोमेन विशेषज्ञों की एक परिषद को निर्वाचित अधिकारियों के सहयोग से सरकार चलानी चाहिए। प्रधान मंत्री और मुख्यमंत्रियों के पदों को समाप्त कर दिया जाना चाहिए।

इन सामाजिक और राजनीतिक उद्देश्यों को प्राप्त करने के लिए हमें मिलकर काम करने की आवश्यकता है। अगर आप इस अभियान से जुड़ना चाहते हैं तो आप मुझसे संपर्क कर सकते हैं।धन्यवाद |

[ Also Read – भारतीय जनतांत्रिक क्रांति: आओ मिल कर करें एक नये और समृद्ध भारत का निर्माण ]

About Rakesh Raman

Rakesh Raman is a national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation, which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. Nowadays, for the past 12 years, he has been running his own global news services on multiple news sites.

He runs various environment protection, education awareness, and anti-corruption campaigns, and publishes digital magazines and research reports on different subjects. Earlier, he had been associated with the United Nations (UN) through the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) as a digital media expert to help businesses use technology for brand marketing and business development.

Recently he has launched a comprehensive research project to compile an exclusive research report on corruption in India. Its working title is “India Corruption Research Report 2022 (ICRR 2022)”. He has also launched a nationwide campaign to introduce social democracy in India in order to build an egalitarian society in which all citizens could enjoy equal rights, opportunities, freedoms, and access to justice.

In his anti-corruption activities, he participated in a global petition led by Germany-based international organization Transparency International to call for the UN General Assembly Special Session against Corruption, UNGASS 2021, to direct all countries to set up central, public registers of beneficial ownership.

Rakesh has also participated in the Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem) Project for 2022 as a Country Expert for India to provide expert research inputs on multiple topics pertaining to democracy and governance. The V-Dem Project is managed by V-Dem Institute under the University of Gothenburg, Sweden.

He runs a community-driven anti-corruption social service “Clean House” to help the residents of Delhi raise their voice against the growing corruption and injustice in housing societies where millions of people suffer because of rampant corruption and lawlessness. He has also formed an environment protection group called Green Group in New Delhi, which is the most polluted national capital in the world.

As Rakesh has been facing constant threats including death threats for his editorial and anti-corruption work, the Paris-based international organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) that defends freedom of journalists has urged the Indian government to save him from threats and persecution.

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email

RESPONSE: The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Delhi has informed about this campaign to the Election Commission of India (ECI). I hope that the ECI will help me sensitize the voters and other stakeholders so that a true social democratic system could be introduced in India. You can click here to read the CEO letter dated 10.02.2022 sent to ECI.

You can click here to download and read this campaign communication. It is also given below in the pdf format.