विपक्ष के नेता के रूप में राहुल गांधी अपनी पहली अमेरिकी यात्रा में कैसे विफल रहे?
विपक्ष के नेता के रूप में राहुल गांधी अपनी पहली अमेरिकी यात्रा में कैसे विफल रहे?
राहुल गांधी की अमेरिकी यात्रा
यह वीडियो विपक्षी दलों के नेता (एलओपी) के रूप में कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी की पहली अमेरिकी यात्रा के विभिन्न पहलुओं को बताता है। संबंधित लिंक नीचे दिए गए हैं।
How Rahul Gandhi Failed in His First U.S. Trip as Leader of Opposition LOP
This video explains various aspects of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s first U.S. trip as Leader of Opposition Parties (LOP). The related links are given below.
राहुल गांधी की अमेरिकी यात्रा YouTube Video: https://youtu.be/FKBVG4ZmarM
Rahul Gandhi: https://www.ramanmedianetwork.com/rahul-gandhi-vs-narendra-modi-on-foreign-tours/
Bharat Jodo Yatra: https://www.ramanmedianetwork.com/?s=bharat%2Bjodo
Virodhi Media: https://www.ramanmedianetwork.com/proliferation-of-anti-modi-videos-on-youtube-research-report/
Punjab Congress: https://youtu.be/KpJY-YZG6w8
Social Democracy: https://www.rmnfoundation.org/join-the-campaign-to-introduce-social-democracy-in-india/
Small Businesses: https://www.rmncompany.com/
EVM Site: https://rmnsite.my.canva.site/evm-website-rmn
Indian Judiciary: https://www.ramanmedianetwork.com/research-report-reveals-rampant-judicial-corruption-in-india/
#rahulgandhi #narendramodi #usanews #congress #indianpolitician #breakingnews #youtubevideo #leaderofopposition #bharatjodoyatra
Inset Photo: Congress
Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism
In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 12 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.