विपक्ष के नेता के रूप में राहुल गांधी अपनी पहली अमेरिकी यात्रा में कैसे विफल रहे?

राहुल गांधी की अमेरिकी यात्रा

यह वीडियो विपक्षी दलों के नेता (एलओपी) के रूप में कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी की पहली अमेरिकी यात्रा के विभिन्न पहलुओं को बताता है। संबंधित लिंक नीचे दिए गए हैं।

How Rahul Gandhi Failed in His First U.S. Trip as Leader of Opposition LOP

This video explains various aspects of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s first U.S. trip as Leader of Opposition Parties (LOP). The related links are given below.

Inset Photo: Congress