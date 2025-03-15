ਪੰਜਾਬ ਚੋਣਾਂ 2027 ਕਿਹੜੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਜਿੱਤੇਗੀ: ਆਪ, ਭਾਜਪਾ, ਕਾਂਗਰਸ, ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ?
ਪੰਜਾਬ ਚੋਣਾਂ 2027 ਕਿਹੜੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਜਿੱਤੇਗੀ: ਆਪ, ਭਾਜਪਾ, ਕਾਂਗਰਸ, ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ?
By Rakesh Raman
ਇਹ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਚੋਣਾਂ 2027 ਦਾ ਵਿਸ਼ਲੇਸ਼ਣ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ (ਆਪ), ਭਾਰਤੀ ਜਨਤਾ ਪਾਰਟੀ (ਭਾਜਪਾ), ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਅਤੇ ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ (ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ) ਮੈਦਾਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਨ।
ਮੈਂ ਕਹਿੰਦਾ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਸਾਰੀਆਂ ਰਾਜਨੀਤਿਕ ਪਾਰਟੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੀਆਂ ਯੋਜਨਾਵਾਂ ਇੱਕ ਪਲੇਟਫਾਰਮ ਜਾਂ ਵੈੱਬਸਾਈਟ ‘ਤੇ ਜਨਤਕ ਕਰਨੀਆਂ ਚਾਹੀਦੀਆਂ ਹਨ ਤਾਂ ਜੋ ਉਹ ਦੱਸ ਸਕਣ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਰਜ਼ੇ ਦੀ ਸਮੱਸਿਆ, ਨਸ਼ਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਸਮੱਸਿਆ, ਰੁਜ਼ਗਾਰ ਦੀ ਸਮੱਸਿਆ, ਸਿੱਖਿਆ ਦੀ ਸਮੱਸਿਆ, ਸਿਹਤ ਸੰਭਾਲ ਦੀ ਸਮੱਸਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਹੋਰ ਸਮੱਸਿਆਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਵੇਂ ਹੱਲ ਕਰਨਗੇ।
ਹੁਣ ਤੱਕ, ਸਿਆਸਤਦਾਨ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਸਾਰੀਆਂ ਸਮੱਸਿਆਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਹੱਲ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਬੌਧਿਕ ਤੌਰ ‘ਤੇ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਬਜਾਏ ਇੱਕ ਦੂਜੇ ਨੂੰ ਗਾਲ੍ਹਾਂ ਕੱਢ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਰਾਕੇਸ਼ ਰਮਨ
[ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਦੇਖਣ ਲਈ ਇੱਥੇ ਕਲਿੱਕ ਕਰ ਸਕਦੇ ਹੋ।]
Which Party Will Win Punjab Election 2027: AAP, BJP, Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal?
This video presents an analysis of Punjab Election 2027 with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the fray.
I say that all political parties should make their plans public on a platform or website to explain how they will resolve the debt problem, drugs problem, employment problem, education problem, health care problem and other problems in Punjab.
So far, the politicians have only been abusing each other instead of working intellectually to solve all these problems. Thank you.
By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.
Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism. Scan the following QR Code to Donate.
In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past 15 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.