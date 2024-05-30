10 Facts About 2024 Lok Sabha Election and Results

The Lok Sabha election results will be declared on June 4.

By Rakesh Raman

1. The election rallies held by political leaders such as Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, and others have no impact on voters or election results.

2. These politicians deliver very loose, uncivilized rhetoric which is repeated at different locations. For example, Modi spews hate for Muslims, Rahul Gandhi erraticaly talks about the stale topics such as demonetization GST, Modi-Adani affairs, Kejriwal keeps blaming Modi for his imprisonment, and so on.

3. The people who attend election rallies of politicians are mostly uneducated and hired to hear meaningless speeches which they do not understand. There are crowd suppliers who provide dummy audiences to political parties on payment basis. It is learnt that the prevailing rate is Rs. 300 per person per rally.

4. The number of hirelings attending an election rally or a roadshow of a politician has no correlation with the election result.

5. The naive TV reporters and YouTube video makers randomly start asking people on the roads about election results while these people have no clue of elections or the candidates. They give random replies which become part of the obnoxious TV shows or YouTube videos.

6. While the pseudo election analysts who appear on TV or YouTube videos are clueless, they predict random figures about the parliamentary seats that a party can win. After the election result, they simply disappear as they have no accountability and credibility.

7. Some dishonest companies which provide vague election analysis from opaque surveys have built their entire businesses on the falsehood that they spread. They just thrive on hype generated around their work.

8. No election analysis can be valid without taking into account the electronic voting machine (EVM) fraud factor.

9. Without PM Modi’s willingness, it is not possible to defeat Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if elections are held on EVMs. The EVM manipulation is done selectively in some state elections and on crucial seats of Lok Sabha elections.

10. In order to divert people’s attention from EVM manipulation, it is believed that BJP secretly shares the estimated number of wins with some exit poll agencies which predict BJP’s victory before the results are formally declared.

Hence, the victory of Modi and BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election is inevitable. And nearly 1.4 billion Indians will keep suffering under the Modi regime with unprecedented poverty, corruption, inflation, unemployment, lawlessness, and religious animosity.

The Lok Sabha election results will be declared on June 4.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.