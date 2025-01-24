Europe to Provide Digital Citizenship Education for Democratic Future

International and multi-stakeholder collaboration plays a vital role in advancing Digital Citizenship Education.

A two-day conference, part of the European Year of Digital Citizenship Education 2025, kicked off in Strasbourg on 23 January. The event, bringing together policy makers, educators, experts, and other stakeholders from across Europe, focuses on advancing Digital Citizenship Education (DCE) and its integration into education and training.

The conference “Empowering Learners for a Democratic Future”, aims at building momentum for the European Year 2025, presenting its objectives and activities while promoting cooperation between governments, education practitioners, and civil society.

In the keynote address, Elizabeth Milovidov, law professor, digital parenting expert and a specialist in child online protection, highlighted the critical importance of empowering learners of all ages with the skills and knowledge necessary for navigating the digital world responsibly.

“Every citizen in Europe can be equipped to safeguard democracy, human rights, and inclusivity online, and we must use the transformative power of education to shape a better digital future for all,” she stated, underscoring the urgent need for intensified efforts to integrate digital citizenship into curricula across Europe.

The conference also featured findings from the review of the implementation of the Recommendation on Digital Citizenship Education, highlighting good practices in the Council of Europe member states and outlining the next steps for enhancing DCE across the continent.

The study revealed that while several European and international frameworks exist to promote DCE, the integration of these principles into national policies remains limited. Only five Council of Europe member states -Belgium, France, Iceland, Malta, and Moldova – explicitly reference the DCE Recommendation in their policy documents or curricula.

Many other countries, however, incorporated related themes such as digital skills, media literacy, and online safety through broader national strategies and action plans.

The report highlights the wide range of awareness-raising strategies being employed by countries to promote Digital Citizenship Education principles. These strategies include formal integration within educational curricula, non-formal workshops, and social media campaigns.

Child-friendly resources have proven effective in bridging understanding gaps, while innovative methods like gamified learning, interactive platforms, and videos help engage a diverse audience, from learners to policy makers. These efforts ensure that DCE reaches key stakeholders across various sectors.

The study underscores the importance of collaborative approaches in designing and implementing DCE policies. Many member states recognise the value of involving a wide range of stakeholders, including educators, parents, and students, in the policy creation process.

Multi-sectoral councils, public consultations, and working groups are commonly used to foster inclusivity. However, the report also highlights challenges in ensuring equitable representation and meaningful participation, particularly during the evaluation phase of DCE initiatives.

International and multi-stakeholder collaboration plays a vital role in advancing Digital Citizenship Education. Platforms like the DCE Promoters’ Network facilitate knowledge exchange and the sharing of best practices, enabling countries to learn from each other.

These efforts, including the establishment of the European Year 2025, will help strengthen international cooperation in digital citizenship education across Europe and beyond, mobilising public, private and civil society stakeholders to drive forward the digital transformation.

Courtesy: Council of Europe