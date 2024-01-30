Fraudulent Public Grievance Monitoring System (PGMS) of Delhi Government

I sent a detailed complaint to the authorities to inform them about the uselessness of PGMS. A part of the complaint is given below.

To January 29, 2024

Mr. Vinai Kumar Saxena

Lieutenant Governor (LG)

Delhi Government, Delhi Mr. Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister (CM)

Delhi Government, Delhi Chief Secretary

Delhi Government, Delhi

Case: Corruption, Lethal Construction, Pollution in Delhi and Defective PGMS

Note: Although the similar Listening Post service of the Lt. Governor (LG) of Delhi is equally flawed, here I will focus on the defects of PGMS of Delhi Government.

Complaint by: Rakesh Raman, who is a journalist and social activist

Dear Authorities,

I am a national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation in Delhi. Along with other editorial and social projects, I run various anti-corruption campaigns and publish The Integrity Bulletin news magazine, which covers local and international corruption news and issues to engage with different stakeholders who are trying to combat corruption.

For the past 6 years, I have also been running a community-driven online anti-corruption social service “Clean House” to help the residents of Delhi raise their voice against the growing corruption and injustice in cooperative group housing societies (CGHS) where millions of people suffer because of rampant corruption and lawlessness.

The extreme corruption and crimes in these housing societies are being committed by the management committees (MCs) or the administrators of housing societies in connivance with the corrupt officials of Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government, Delhi Police, and other government bureaucrats.

As part of my editorial and social work, I regularly interact with various government departments to get people’s fundamental rights protected by complaining to the authorities about the corruption and dereliction of duty by government functionaries.

While I have been extensively using the online Public Grievance Monitoring System (PGMS) of Delhi Government, I have filed dozens of complaints related to environment protection, corruption prevention, and education rights of children.

However, I am sorry to say that none of my complaints has been resolved at PGMS, which is a deceptive system set up to hoodwink the public. The officials handling the complaints on PGMS are so naive and careless that they close a complaint just after sending it randomly to some other department.

These PGMS officials act as if they are working in a post office to deliver public complaints from one department to another. They do not care if the grievances of the public are resolved or not. While the public grievances persist, the PGMS officials close the complaints arbitrarily. Even the “Citizen Remarks” and additional documents uploaded on PGMS are simply ignored by the PGMS officials as well as the accused officials.

You are requested to revamp the online PGMS facility entirely instead of running it in a fraudulent manner.

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email

