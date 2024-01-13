Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: A Futile Event of Rahul Gandhi

If Rahul Gandhi has to hold Nyay Yatra (justice march), it should only be around the Supreme Court of India which has repeatedly failed to deliver justice to Indians.

By Rakesh Raman

Congress politician Rahul Gandhi is either naive or outrightly foolish. He has a bad habit of running away from core political issues to satisfy his weird desires. And surprisingly there is no other Congress man or woman who can advise him wisely.

Now Rahul Gandhi has decided to go on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (or Unite India Justice March) of 6,200 kilometers from Manipur to Mumbai. According to Congress, the Yatra will take place from January 14 to March 20, 2024 to cover 14 states of India.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had gone on a similar Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra which took place during September 2022 to January 2023. The Bharat Jodo Yatra was an utter failure, although Congress has been falsely projecting it as a successful event.

After Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra – which was supposed to help the dying Congress revive – the party lost almost all elections that happened in states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and others.

In the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress leader surrounded himself for five months with a few hundred men and particularly women who were presumably hired by Congress to walk with Rahul Gandhi.

While these Yatras have no social or political purpose, they give an artificial satisfaction to Rahul Gandhi who gets paid publicity. If he has to hold Nyay Yatra (justice march), it should only be around the Supreme Court of India which has repeatedly failed to deliver justice to Indians. As the Supreme Court has become a defunct outfit, the entire justice delivery system in India has collapsed.

If Rahul Gandhi is serious, he should demand Nyay (justice) from Supreme Court in cases such as the Adani scam case, Article 370 in Kashmir case, Rafale corruption case, Gujarat massacre case, Pegasus spyware case, Modi’s draconian demonetization case, farmers’ protests case, PM-CARES Fund case of Modi, electronic voting machine (EVM) fraud case, electoral bonds case, and many others.

Instead of choosing tough alternatives, weak Rahul Gandhi takes easy steps like sitting on Twitter or going on useless Yatras that every Tom, Dick, and Harry can pursue.

Congress perhaps believes that its Nyay Yatra is an answer to the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, as prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi is creating an avoidable hype around this event.

But Congress and Rahul Gandhi fail to understand that Modi’s ostentatious love for Ram is only a camouflage to hide the manipulation of EVMs that help Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win elections.

Modi and BJP subtly spread communal hate to confuse foolish leaders like Rahul Gandhi who thinks that hate is the main issue that he has to tackle. But actually Modi is cleverly focusing on EVMs by keeping Rahul Gandhi busy in futile events such as the Bharat Jodo Yatra or the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Now, it appears that Rahul Gandhi and his toadies in Congress will keep wasting time on these excursions and Modi’s BJP will easily win the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.