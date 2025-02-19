BJP Announces Rekha Gupta as the New Chief Minister of Delhi

Now, it will be an uphill task for the new CM and BJP government to clean up the mess and make Delhi a livable city again.

By Rakesh Raman

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to make a first-time MLA Rekha Gupta as the next chief minister (CM) of Delhi. The party took this decision at a meeting held today (February 19).

The Delhi unit of BJP said in a tweet, “श्रीमती रेखा गुप्ता जी को दिल्ली भाजपा विधायक दल का नेता चुने जाने पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं अशेष शुभकामनाएँ। हमें पूर्ण विश्वास है कि आपके नेतृत्व में प्रदेश उत्तरोत्तर प्रगति करेगा।”

Rekha Gupta, an MLA from Shalimar Bagh, will succeed Atishi of Aam Aadmi Party (APP) which was defeated by BJP in the recent Delhi Assembly election after AAP’s 10-year rule in the city-state.

The BJP defeated the ruling AAP by winning 48 seats in the 70-member Assembly while AAP’s tally fell from 62 to 22. The election results were declared on February 8.

The AAP lost the election mainly because of major corruption cases against AAP leaders including former CM Arvind Kejriwal, lethal pollution in the city, bad school education, broken roads, garbage in residential streets, and poor healthcare infrastructure.

