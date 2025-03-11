Media Partnership Proposal from Raman Media Network (RMN)
RMN Company proposes to have media partnership arrangements with organizations which are looking for marketing support or holding consumer and enterprise events covering different market domains.
Raman Media Network (RMN) Company is the world’s leading technology media company operating for the past 15 years. The company runs five global news sites and produces digital magazines and research reports on multiple subjects. The company is offering a range of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to businesses in different parts of the world. The details of the company’s work under the Raman Media Network (RMN) brand are given at the following links:
|RMN News Services
|RMN News Service
|RMN Digital
|RMN Stars
|RMN Kids
|Small Businesses
|Digital Magazines and Microsites
|The Unrest
|The Integrity Bulletin
|Electronic Voting Machines
|Protests by Farmers
|Books and Recent Research Reports
|India Judicial Research Report 2024
|India Corruption Research Report 2024
|School Education Report 2025
|Technology Storybooks for Students
|Editorial Sections on Politics
|Lok Sabha Elections in India
|Delhi Assembly Election 2025
|Elections and Politics in the U.S.
|Know Your Country – KYC
|Training for Small Businesses
|Brand Promotion and Tech Marketing
|Technology and Artificial Intelligence
|Media Partnerships
|Japan TEAMZ Summit on Web3 and AI
|India Blockchain Summit
Headquartered in New Delhi, India, RMN Company is managed independently by Rakesh Raman who is a national award winning technology journalist. Besides working at senior editorial positions with leading media companies, Rakesh was writing an exclusive edit-page tech business column regularly for The Financial Express, which is a daily business newspaper of The Indian Express Group.
He had also been associated with the United Nations (UN) through the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) as a digital media expert to help businesses use technology for brand marketing and business development. He runs the Pathway platform, which is a growth-centric technology and marketing program to help emerging / small businesses leapfrog in the increasingly competitive global marketplace.
He has been associated with the G20 Mentorship Platform as a Mentor (Adviser) since January 2025. It is a collaborative project of Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) under NITI Aayog, G20 EMPOWER India, and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI). In February 2025, his candidature was approved by the Institute of Directors (IOD) – which is the apex professional association of corporate directors – to be hired as a qualified director by leading companies in India and abroad.
COLLABORATION
RMN Company proposes to have media partnership arrangements with organizations which are looking for marketing support or holding consumer and enterprise events covering different market domains. Under this collaboration, RMN Company will create messaging, develop multimedia custom content (text, videos, infographics, podcasts, etc.) for its partner organization, hold interviews with top executives suggested by the partner, create case studies, cover exhibitions, manage social media, and deliver content through RMN content properties, including RMN news sites.
Organizations interested to have media partnerships with RMN Company can contact it for mutually beneficial outcomes. We can discuss the other collaboration details depending on your requirements.
Contact
Rakesh Raman
Managing Editor, RMN Company
463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4
Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India
WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email
