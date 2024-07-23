Under Pressure, Joe Biden Quits Presidential Election Race

By Rakesh Raman

President Joe Biden has succumbed to the pressure of his own Democratic party and quit the presidential race in which Donald Trump is the favorite candidate.

Top Democrats were worried about Biden’s deteriorating health which could have jeopardized his probability of winning the upcoming presidential election scheduled to take place on November 5.

New reports suggest that along with a slew of other serious health issues, Biden, 81, has also been suffering with Covid-19 infection that had forced him to pause his election campaign.

In a letter released on Sunday, July 21, on his Twitter handle, Biden counted his achievements as the U.S. President and conveyed his decision to drop out of the race.

“While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden said in his letter.

After Biden’s departure from the contest, it is expected that Vice President Kamala Harris will be the Democratic candidate against Trump. However, the names of Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are also being considered for the slot.

According to a BBC report of July 18, top two Democrats in the U.S. Congress, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, had expressed concerns over Biden’s candidacy.

The report adds that the former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also told Biden that he will not be able to defeat Donald Trump in the November election.

After surviving a recent assassination attempt at an election rally, Trump is gaining more sympathy among the voters which will help him defeat his rival easily in the election.

Biden’s disastrous debate, unfavourable pre-election polls, and growing opposition in his own political party made him a weak candidate against Trump. With all the odds stacked against him, Biden decided to step aside.

Meanwhile, a Defeat Biden Campaign has been running online to expose the duplicity and dishonesty of Biden so that he could be defeated in the presidential election.

The 2024 United States presidential election is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

