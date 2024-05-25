Crimes Reported at Green Heavens Apartments of Dwarka in Delhi

Case of SAIL CGHS Ltd. (Green Heavens Apartments), Plot No. 35, Sector 4, Dwarka, New Delhi

By Rakesh Raman

Case Update: May 25, 2024

As a journalist and anti-corruption activist, I sent the following notice to the management committee (MC) of SAIL CGHS Ltd. (Green Heavens Apartments). Since I did not get a response, I am publishing this case report publicly and again advise the MC to follow the law and stop the alleged irregularities at the Society. The authorities can investigate this case to catch the culprits.

I will soon file a formal complaint at various administrative and judicial forums against the SAIL CGHS Ltd. (Green Heavens Apartments) MC so that an appropriate legal action could be taken against the accused and the residents of the Society could live in a peaceful and corruption-free environment.

Note: As the case progresses, this webpage will keep getting updated. So, visit this webpage again.

To May 22, 2024

The President / Secretary [ A.K. Shahi / R.L. Aneja ]

SAIL CGHS Ltd. (Green Heavens Apartments)

Plot No. 35, Sector 4, Dwarka

New Delhi [ sailcghs1@gmail.com ]

Copy: Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and Delhi Police

Subject: Show Cause Notice for Allegations of Financial Irregularities, Unauthorized Construction, Extortion, Threats to Disconnect Power Supply, etc. at SAIL CGHS / Green Heavens Apartments.

Dear President / Secretary (SAIL CGHS / Green Heavens Apartments),

I am a government’s national award winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation. I also run various environment-protection and anti-corruption campaigns at the local and international levels. Moreover, I have been running an anti-corruption social service “Clean House” for the past 6 years to help the suffering residents of Delhi raise their voice against the growing corruption and injustice in cooperative group housing societies (CGHS).

As I allow the harassed residents to register their complaints to the “Clean House” service through an online form, a resident Mr. Ashish Arya (Flat No. 322) from your housing society approached me for help as he has alleged a range of financial and other irregularities at your housing society. If his allegations are right, then as President / Secretary you are responsible for the wrongdoings for which through this notice I am giving you an opportunity to respond. The allegations and details of the case are described as under:

1. The complainant Mr. Ashish Arya alleges that you are extorting money from members (including him) in the name of doing some superficial pillar strengthening work in the Society building and hiring architects arbitrarily without following the statutory procedures.

2. When Mr. Ashish Arya raised objections to the wrongdoings by the management committee (MC), he complains that you disconnected his power supply which is an essential service. He adds that he had to call the police today (May 22) to get his power supply restored.

3. Among a range of other grievances, Mr. Ashish Arya alleges that despite his requests, you (the MC) have not provided him the structural report and a copy of the Society’s bylaws, while these essential documents should be available on the Society website.

4. It is alleged that you – along with your internal and external accomplices – are running the Society affairs at SAIL CGHS / Green Heavens Apartments in a totally opaque manner to hoodwink the members and embezzle the Society funds. In this regard, it is alleged that you have not even made an exclusive Society website – which is a glaring violation of the government directive.

5. You must be knowing that the office of the Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government has issued specific directions and it is mandatory to make a Society website to keep all the members informed of your activities in a transparent manner. But you have deliberately defied the government order so that you could carry out your shady activities secretly. [ You can click here to read about the RCS directive for making society website. ]

6. Since you have not made an exclusive website to give up-to-date information to the Society members who hold financial stake in the Society, it amounts to a deliberate defiance of the government order which intends to ensure transparency and stop corruption in the housing societies.

7. If you have disconnected the power supply, water supply, or any other essential service to the house of Mr. Ashish Arya, you are advised to immediately restore it and you are urged not to commit such an offence in future.

8. With these details, I am giving you an opportunity to respond to the allegations made by Mr. Ashish Arya against you. In your response to this show cause notice, you can add any other information from your side to put forward your point of view, and explain why your case should not be reported to the law-enforcement authorities including the police so that an appropriate action could be taken in this case.

Please send me your response (preferably by email) on or before May 24, 2024. If I do not receive your response by May 24, 2024, it will be assumed that you have nothing to say in this matter and I will proceed to take this case forward and approach the police and other law-enforcement authorities with the information that I have. You are also urged to inform all the members of the SAIL CGHS / Green Heavens Apartments about this show cause notice while this case report will be made public on the “Clean House” service after May 24, 2024.

Note: This case is part of our “Clean House” anti-corruption social service, which helps the residents of Delhi raise their voice against the growing corruption and injustice in housing societies where millions of people suffer because of rampant corruption and lawlessness by the MC members or the administrators.

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email