Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a public rally in Assam on January 23, 2024. Photo: Congress. (file photo)
Congress Files Police Complaint Against Four Persons for Threatening Rahul Gandhi

By RMN News Service

Congress party has filed a police complaint against four leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or its alliance partners for openly issuing assassination threats or calls to cause physical harm to Rahul Gandhi.

A Congress leader Ajay Maken filed the police complaint against BJP leaders Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Raghuraj Singh, Ravneet Singh Bittu (Minister of State for Railways) and Shiv Sena-Shinde MLA Sanjay Gaikwad for their hostile threats to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Leader of Opposition Parties (LOP) in the Lok Sabha.

[ Videoविपक्ष के नेता के रूप में राहुल गांधी अपनी पहली अमेरिकी यात्रा में कैसे विफल रहे? ]

Congress shared on Twitter the copy of its complaint dated September 18 submitted in a New Delhi police station. In their public statements, the accused have threatened to get Rahul Gandhi eliminated or cause bodily harm to him. 

A former Punjab Congress leader Ravneet Singh Bittu – who joined BJP a few months ago – is issuing obnoxious statements against Rahul Gandhi and comparing him with terrorists.

Although Congress has approached the police, no action is expected against the accused because Delhi Police – which is the most unprofessional and untrained police force in the country – cannot dare to displease the ruling BJP leaders.

