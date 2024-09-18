Congress Files Police Complaint Against Four Persons for Threatening Rahul Gandhi
By RMN News Service
Congress party has filed a police complaint against four leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or its alliance partners for openly issuing assassination threats or calls to cause physical harm to Rahul Gandhi.
A Congress leader Ajay Maken filed the police complaint against BJP leaders Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Raghuraj Singh, Ravneet Singh Bittu (Minister of State for Railways) and Shiv Sena-Shinde MLA Sanjay Gaikwad for their hostile threats to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Leader of Opposition Parties (LOP) in the Lok Sabha.
[ Video: विपक्ष के नेता के रूप में राहुल गांधी अपनी पहली अमेरिकी यात्रा में कैसे विफल रहे? ]
Congress shared on Twitter the copy of its complaint dated September 18 submitted in a New Delhi police station. In their public statements, the accused have threatened to get Rahul Gandhi eliminated or cause bodily harm to him.
AICC Treasurer Shri @ajaymaken files a police complaint against BJP leaders Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Raghuraj Singh, Ravneet Bittu (Minister of State for Railways) and Shiv Sena-Shinde MLA Sanjay Gaikwad for violent statements against LoP Shri @RahulGandhi.
Read the full… pic.twitter.com/i6Pn5Kt8cH
— Congress (@INCIndia) September 18, 2024
A former Punjab Congress leader Ravneet Singh Bittu – who joined BJP a few months ago – is issuing obnoxious statements against Rahul Gandhi and comparing him with terrorists.
Although Congress has approached the police, no action is expected against the accused because Delhi Police – which is the most unprofessional and untrained police force in the country – cannot dare to displease the ruling BJP leaders.
