Congress Files Police Complaint Against Four Persons for Threatening Rahul Gandhi

Congress party has filed a police complaint against four leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or its alliance partners for openly issuing assassination threats or calls to cause physical harm to Rahul Gandhi.

A Congress leader Ajay Maken filed the police complaint against BJP leaders Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Raghuraj Singh, Ravneet Singh Bittu (Minister of State for Railways) and Shiv Sena-Shinde MLA Sanjay Gaikwad for their hostile threats to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Leader of Opposition Parties (LOP) in the Lok Sabha.

Congress shared on Twitter the copy of its complaint dated September 18 submitted in a New Delhi police station. In their public statements, the accused have threatened to get Rahul Gandhi eliminated or cause bodily harm to him.

AICC Treasurer Shri @ajaymaken files a police complaint against BJP leaders Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Raghuraj Singh, Ravneet Bittu (Minister of State for Railways) and Shiv Sena-Shinde MLA Sanjay Gaikwad for violent statements against LoP Shri @RahulGandhi.

A former Punjab Congress leader Ravneet Singh Bittu – who joined BJP a few months ago – is issuing obnoxious statements against Rahul Gandhi and comparing him with terrorists.

Although Congress has approached the police, no action is expected against the accused because Delhi Police – which is the most unprofessional and untrained police force in the country – cannot dare to displease the ruling BJP leaders.